GENEVA, N.Y. — Handley graduate Amanda Kesler made five saves and recorded her 14th shutout in the No. 2 William Smith College women's soccer team's 2-0 victory over No. 12 Johns Hopkins on Sunday in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals held at William Smith's Cozzens Field.

The victory capped off a sectional championship for the Herons (20-1-1) and sends them to their 11th national semifinal in program history and first since 2013. William Smith defeated Stevens 3-2 on Saturday by ralliying from a 2-0 halftime deficit in the first game of the sectional played on its home campus.

Winners of 16 straight games, William Smith will head to Greensboro, N.C., and take on Pamona-Pitzer in the second national semifinal on Dec. 6. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. on the campus of UNC-Greensboro. Messiah will take on Carnegie Mellon in the other semifinal at 11 a.m.

Johns Hopkins (17-3-4) outshot William Smith 9-0 in the opening 45 minutes. In the ninth minute, Rachel Jackson, who had a team-high four shots in the first half, had a shot punched away by the sophomore goalkeeper Kesler at the last second. Jackson's attempt was targeted for the lower left corner of the cage.

The Herons took their lead on goals by Julia Keogh in the 59th minute and Shelia McQuillen in the 71st minute.

In the 78th minute, Mizuho Obayashi had a scoring opportunity off of a free kick, but Kesler, who matched her season-high in saves, smothered the shot. The Blue Jays finished the game with a 17-3 edge in shots and a 9-3 advantage in corner kicks.

On Saturday, Kesler also made five saves in the win over Stevens.