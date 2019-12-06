GREENSBORO, N.C. — Handley graduate Amanda Kesler made five saves in recording her 15th shutout to help the second-ranked William Smith College women's soccer team beat No. 8 Pomona-Pitzer in the NCAA Division III national semifinals on Friday at the University of Greensboro-North Carolina.
The Herons (21-1-1) — who won their 17th straight game — had one goal in each half and had a 12-7 shot advantage.
William Smith will play No. 1 Messiah College at 2:30 p.m. in today's national championship game at the same location. The game will be a rematch of the contest played Sept. 7 at William Smith's Cozzens Field in Geneva, N.Y. With Kesler recording five saves, the Herons won 2-0 to deal Messiah its only defeat of the year. Messiah (21-1-3) defeated No. 25 Carnegie Mellon 3-1 in penalty kicks after tying 1-1 in regulation in Friday's first semifinal.
William Smith is attempting to win its third national title and first since 2013. Messiah has won five national titles, most recently in 2012.
The game can be viewed at https://www.ncaa.com/game/3908682.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
James Wood 57, Clarke County 46
BERRYVILLE — James Wood went on a 12-0 run to start the second half to take a 37-22 lead and went on to defeat Clarke County in the Colonels' season-opener on Friday.
James Cornwell scored 11 of his 17 points in the third quarter to give James Wood a 43-32 lead after three quarters.
The Colonels led 11-10 after one quarter. Eight consecutive points from Clarke County's Ellis Nei gave the Eagles (0-2) an 18-17 lead with 3:05 left in the first half. James Wood led 25-22 at the break.
Leaders — James Wood: Cornwell 17 points; Tyrome McCarthy 13 points. Levaughan Freeman 7 rebounds. Clarke County: Ellis Nei 13 points; Dan Jones 10 points, 3 assists; Volkan Ergen 10 points, 5 blocks.
SVCA 65, Md. School for the Deaf 60
FREDERICK, Md. — Anthony Berks had 25 points to lead Shenandoah Valley Christian Athletics to a win over the Maryland School for the Deaf on Thursday.
SVCA leaders: Sanford Silver 15 points, Ty Smith 14 points.
Friday's score: Skyline 75, Millbrook 65, overtime. Pioneers are 1-2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Millbrook 91, Skyline 42
WINCHESTER — Millbrook improved to 2-0 with a victory over Skyline on Friday. The Pioneers led 27-9 after one quarter, 58-21 at the half and 76-30 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Avery O'Roke 24 points, Ali Hauck 22 points, Emily Magee 15 points, Jenna McClung 13 points.
Moorefield (W.Va.) 39, Sherando 26
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Sherando lost in the semifinals of the Hampshire (W.Va.) Tournament on Friday night to Moorefield (W.Va.). The Warriors (2-1) — who trailed 7-4 after one quarter, 16-8 at the half and 29-20 after three quarters — will play in the consolation round at 6 p.m. today against an opponent to be determined.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 7 points; Bella Entsminger 6 points.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Eagles finish 1-2 in quad meet
STRASBURG — Clarke County finished with a 1-2 record in a quad meet Thursday.
The Eagles defeated Broadway 82-46, but fell 75-72 against Turner Ashby and 85-62 against Spotswood.
Clarke County winners: Derek Sprincis in 200-yard individual medley, 2:10.70* and in 500 freestyle, 5:22.69*; Logan Chaillet in 50 freestyle, 25.25; 200 freestyle relay (Chaillet, Cooper Lowell, Sprincis, Liam Whalen) in 1:38.94.*
*-denotes VHSL qualifying time.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Eagles go 0-3 in quad meet
STRASBURG — Clarke County went winless in a quad meet on Thursday.
The Eagles fell 62-41 to Spotswood, 89-37 against Broadway and 123-30 against Turner Ashby.
Clarke County winners: Kayla Sprincis in the 200-yard individual medley, 2:06.66* and in 500 freestyle, 5:28.05*
*-denotes VHSL qualifying time.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Major finishes as Shepherd's all-time digs leader
WHEELING, W.Va. — Sixth-seeded Shepherd University (29-7) dropped a five-set match to second-seeded Gannon (29-6) in semifinal action of the 2019 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regionals at Wheeling University on Friday evening. The Rams dropped a 25-13, 18-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-8 decision.
Senior libero and Millbrook graduate Imani Major recorded a match-high 28 digs in her final career match. Major finished her career as the program's all-time leader in digs with 2,049.
