PURCELLVILLE — Stan King pitched 3.1 innings of shutout relief to help the Winchester Royals to a 5-3 win over Purcellville in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday.
After the Cannons (9-23) scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning against Adam Miller to tie the game at 3, Smith (2-0) entered the game with two outs and a runner on first. He ended the inning with a strikeout, then allowed only two hits and no walks while striking out four more batters over the next three innings.
During that time, Winchester (15-15) scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings to take a 5-3 lead. Cameran Brantley (2 for 3, three stolen bases) stole home on a double steal to make it 4-3 in the fifth. Austin Bulman had a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to bring home Nate Furman (2 for 4, two runs).
Xavier Meachem earned his first save by not allowing a run or hit in 1.2 innings. He allowed one walk and struck out four batters, including two after entering the game with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
Ryan Doran hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.
Winchester had eight hits and Purcellville had seven.
Post 21 rebounds to beat Leesburg
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Post 21 Renegades rallied from a five-run deficit to score a 6-5 victory over Leesburg Post 34 on Tuesday at Bridgeforth Field, two days after losing to them 19-0.
Danny Lyman (2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI) scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on an error by the Leesburg right fielder. Luke Lyman (3 for 5, RBI) had put the ball in play for Post 21 (3-6) on a single to right.
Logan Hartigan pitched six innings of shutout ball to end the game. He allowed just one hit and three walks and struck out seven batters.
Winchester trailed 5-0 after three innings, giving up four runs in the second inning and one run in the third. Post 21 scored three runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game 5-5. Trevor Mele stole home and an error by the pitcher allowed Danny Lyman to score in the sixth inning.
Andrew Plunkett also went 2 for 4 for Winchester. Post 21 had nine hits to Leesburg’s six.
