Two-time Winchester Star Volleyball Player of the Year Madison Koeller has been one of the key figures in helping NCAA Division I Bryant University in Rhode Island to a 5-3 start this year.
The Millbrook graduate and freshman setter has played in seven matches and is one of seven Bulldogs who have played at least 25 sets. Koeller ranks second on Bryant in assists (112, an average of 4.31 per set), fourth in aces (eight), and fifth in digs (37). Koeller has had at least 12 assists in every match she’s played, including a season-high 21 with 10 digs last week against Northeastern.
Bryant is next in action on Friday and Saturday in the Friar Classic at Providence College.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Millbrook won its Class 4 Northwestern District opener by defeating Liberty by the scores of 25-13, 25-5, 25-20 on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 6-0.
Millbrook leaders: Berkeley Konrady 8 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Nicole Burau 6 kills, 5 blocks; Aaliyah Green 6 kills.
Clarke County 3, Page County 0
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County improved to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Bull Run Run District by beating Page County by the scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-15.
Clarke County leaders: Leah Mitchell 4 aces; Allie Lynch 21 assists; Anna Spencer 12 kills; Marlee Backover 15 digs.
Golf: Liberty 180, Millbrook 194
WINCHESTER — Eli Collins shot a 4-over par 40 to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Liberty on Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Millbrook scorers: Travis Hambrick 42, Rich Pell 44, Molly Deegan 48, Logan Limoges.
