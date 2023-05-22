BERRYVILLE — Chris LeBlanc had five goals and Caden Mercer had three to lead the top-seeded Clarke County boys’ soccer team to an 18-0 win over No. 8 Page County in the Bull Run District quarterfinals on Monday.
The Eagles (17-0) will host the No. 5 Mountain View in Tuesday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.
Other Clarke County leaders: Ian Waldner 2 goals, 1 assist; Wesley Beiler 1 goal, 2 assists; Emmet Morris, Leo Morris, Johnny Mercer 1 goal, 1 assist each; Burns Beckett 2 assists; Cal Beckett, Joe Ziercher, Ben Fulmer, Ethan Marchisano 1 goal each.
Boys’ basketball: Eagles hire new coach
BERRYVILLE — Kent Auslander, a former scholarship player at Coppin State, has been hired as the new coach at Clarke County High School.
Auslander replaces Brent Emmart, who passed at age 52 in March after leading the program for 26 seasons. His hiring was announced Tuesday night on the school's athletics account on Twitter.
Auslander, a Herndon High School graduate in 2014, initially started his collegiate career as a walk-on at Maryland (2015-16) before transferring to Coppin State for two final seasons. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 6.6 points per game led the squad in three-point percentage (37.3) in his senior season in 2019.
He coached three seasons at Coppin State, two as a full-time assistant. He will be a physical education teacher at Clarke County.
Baseball: Kettle Run 10, Handley 1
NOKESVILLE — Seventh-seeded Handley trailed only 3-1 after four innings but No. 3 Kettle Run scored three runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth inning in winning in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Monday.
The Cougars will host No. 4 Sherando in Wednesday's championship game at 6:30 p.m. The winner will earn a berth in the Region 4C semifinals. The Judges end the season 6-16.
Handley leaders: Kaplan Ambrose 1-3, RBI; Griffin Hott 1-3 (triple); Landen Lewis 1-3; Staige Dolan run, walk.
Mountain View 2, Clarke County 1
NEW MARKET — Ayden Reynard pitched a four-hitter to lead third-seeded Mountain View to a Bull Run District quarterfinal win over No. 6 Clarke County on Monday.
Reynard alllowed one earned run, three walks and struck out eight batters against the Eagles (8-13). The Generals scored a run in the fourth inning for a 2-1 lead.
Clarke County leaders: Quenton Slusher complete game, 1 earned run, 2 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts and 1-3 at plate; Matthew Sipe 1-3 (triple), run, walk; Theo Wood 1-3, RBI; Hunter Norton 1-3.
Softball: Clarke County 16, Madison County 1 (5)
BERRYVILLE — Kendyl Lambert went 3 for 5 with two runs and five RBIs to lead No. 3 Clarke County to a five-inning Bull Run District quarterfinal win over No. 6 Madison County on Monday.
The Eagles (11-8) will play in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at No. 2 East Rockingham.
Other Clarke County leaders: Anna Hornbaker complete game, 0 earned runs, 2 hits, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts; Madison Edwards 2-2 (home run, triple), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; 2 walks; Autumn Bell 2-3 (triple), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Courtney Paskel 2-4, 3 runs; Campbell Paskel 1-2 (double), 3 runs, RBI, walk; Devin McDonald 1-3, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Brooke Choate 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Running: Robinson wins Marine Corps event
FREDERICKSBURG — Former Sherando High School runner Molly Robinson won the women’s division of the Marine Corps Historic Half Devil Dog Double on Sunday.
The Devil Dog Double is part of the Marine Corps Historic Half Race Weekend where runners complete the half marathon race and then run straight into the five-miler race for a total of 18.1 miles consecutively. Robinson completed the course in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds. She won by more than four minutes over Dawn Bryant-Kuhar, of Vineland, N.J., who ran a time of 2:16:33.
Robinson, a 2021 graduate from Sherando, finished sixth overall out of 327 competitors. Jonathan Ladson, of Woodbridge, won the men’s title in 1:41:22.
