Legacy Christian Academy senior Kimberly Laue recently signed to compete for the equestrian western team at Midway University, which is located in Midway, Ky.
Midway is one of more than 400 schools that compete in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association.
Laue’s equestrian accomplishments include 2020 winner of the Virginia 4-H State Horse Judging Competition and Youth Reserve Champion at the 2020 American Paint Horse Association (APHA) Eastern National Championship Show.
Laue will have a double major of marketing and equine studies at Midway.
Clarke falls to Page County in boys’ basketball
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County fell to 1-1 with a 53-48 loss to Page County on Monday night in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles trailed 14-13 after one quarter, 27-24 at the half and 39-38 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Deonte Trammell 12 points, Luke Lyman 12 points, Ellis Nei 10 points.
Page beats Clarke County in girls’ basketball
BERRYVILLE — Page County dropped Clarke County to 1-1 with a 48-36 win in Bull Run District action on Monday.
The Eagles trailed 12-5 after one quarter, 25-16 at the half and 38-31 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Teagan Lowery 13 points, Alison Sipe 10 points.
