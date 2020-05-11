Winchester resident and Penn State junior forward Alex Limoges was picked as a Big Ten men’s ice hockey honorable mention selection on Monday.
Limoges finished with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 30 games to rank second in the Big Ten in points per game and 26th nationally with 1.07 (only two Big Ten players averaged more than 1.00 ppg). Limoges ranked sixth overall in points. In Big Ten games, Limoges’s 23 points in 22 games made him the only player in the conference to average more than one point per game. He tied for second in the league in overall points.
Limoges became the eighth Nittany Lion in program history to reach the 100-point mark for his career this past season and will enter his senior season leading all returning Big Ten players with his 103 career points, good for fifth nationally among current juniors and tied for seventh all-time at Penn State.
MEN’S GOLF
SU announces fall schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head golf coach Scott Singhass recently announced his team’s fall schedule, which will feature 10 rounds over five tournaments.
SU opens the slate on Sept. 13 by hosting the Greene Turtle Invitational at Winchester Country Club. The Hornets finished fourth at this event last season.
Following this two-day, 36-hole event, SU will compete at a pair of memorial tournaments — Tom Kinder (Bridgewater, Sept. 21 and 22) and Don Scalf (North Carolina Wesleyan, Sept. 27-28).
The VSGA Intercollegiate (Oct. 5-6) and the Ted Keller Memorial hosted by Randolph-Macon (Oct. 13-14) round out the schedule.
“We have been participating in these same tournaments the last couple of years and it has proved to be a very challenging schedule,” said Singhass, the team’s 15th-year head coach, in a news release. “We look forward to returning to campus and being able to host our tournament to start the fall season off on a strong note.”
The remaining 10 rounds of the schedule, set for the spring semester, will be announced July 31.
