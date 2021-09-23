Winchester native Alex Limoges is one of 60 people participating in the Anaheim Ducks training camp that began Thursday and ends Tuesday at the Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.
In August, the 6-foot, 207-pound Limoges signed a one-year deal to play with the San Diego Gulls, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Ducks. The left wing first joined San Diego on March 25, 10 days after completing his ice hockey career at Penn State University.
The 24-year-old Limoges recorded 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) with a plus-13 rating and eight penalty minutes in 23 games with San Diego in the 2020-21 season. He led Gulls rookies in goals, ranked second in plus/minus and tied for second in points and power-play goals (two). He also added one assist in three postseason games.
Volleyball: Madison County 3, Clarke County 2
MADISON — Clarke County had a two-match winning streak snapped in a 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 15-12 Bull Run District loss to Madison County on Thursday. The Eagles are 6-4 (3-4 district).
Clarke County leaders: Natalia Rodriguez 17 kills, 3 aces; Allie Lynch 53 assists; Bella Stem 19 kills; Abby Peace 16 kills, 7 blocks; Anna Spencer 5 blocks.
Field hockey: SU 3, McDaniel 1
WESTMINISTER, Md. — Shenandoah University (6-2) won its sixth straight with a win over McDaniel (2-6), in a matchup that featured a 30-minute weather delay in the first half on Wednesday.
Cassidy Morrison and Abby Barefoot scored prior to the delay. Farren Winter added a goal in the third period. Barefoot and Kelsey Jones each had an assist. Katie Garman had one save.
Women’s soccer: SU 2, Stevenson 1
WINCHESTER — Elizabeth McGee scored with 8:45 remaining to give Shenandoah University (4-5) the victory over Stevenson (0-4-3) on Wednesday.
After a scoreless first half, SU’s Saige Musser opened the scoring at the 58:42 mark. Stevenson’s Olivia Stephens tied it up 30 seconds later. McGee’s game-winner was unassisted.
College volleyball: Randolph-Macon 3, SU 0
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University (3-8, 0-2) remained winless in ODAC play with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 loss at Randolph-Macon (5-4, 1-0) on Wednesday.
Kate Poppo led the Hornets with 11 kills. Brooke Wagner added 21 assists and Natalie Reeder had 10 digs.
