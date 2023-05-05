GULF SHORES, Ala. — Millbrook graduates Tori Johnson, Skylar Johnson and Autumn Stroop each saw their respective teams eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament on Friday.
Tori Johnson, a junior, and the freshman Stroop play for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The 17th-seeded Islanders lost 3-0 to No. 1 UCLA. Johnson — who plays on the No. 3 court with Jade Bennett — trailed 21-16, 4-3 when the Bruins (38-3) clinched the team victory. Johnson had eight kills, three digs and two aces. Stroop is a reserve player for the Islanders.
TAMU-CC had its best season in program history this year. The Islanders finished with a 25-10 record and captured their second straight Southland Conference tournament championship in addition to going a perfect 6-0 in conference play to to win the regular-season championship.
Johnson and Bennett went 21-11 as a duo, making them the second pair in program history to win 20-plus matches in a single season. They have 38 career wins as a duo, ranking them first in the program record book.
Seeded ninth, Long Beach State lost 3-2 to No. 8 California. A sophomore and Tori's sister, Skylar was a reserve player for Long Beach State, which went 24-15 and captured its first Big West tournament title this year.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 14, Page County 0
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County remained perfect at 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the Bull Run District with a win over Page County on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Cal Beckett 4 goals, 2 assists; Oakley Staples 3 goals, 1 assist; Chris LeBlanc 1 goal, 2 assists; Wilson Travers 2 goals; Emmet Morris, Rohan Solanki 2 assists each; Burns Beckett, Joe Ziercher 1 goal each; Brody Murphy, Jonny Mercer 1 assist each; Page County 2 own goals.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 13, Page County 0
BERRYVILLE — Kelsey Elrod had five goals and two assists to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Page County on Thursday.
The Eagles are 12-0 (10-0 district).
Clarke County leaders: Leah Mitchell 4 goals; Madison Toone 3 goals, 1 assist; Lily Suling 1 goal; Noelle Whalen, Olivia Morise 2 assists each; Ella O'Donnell, Heather Cartagena, Sidney Shinabery 1 assist each.
Women's lacrosse: Roanoke 12, SU 5
SALEM — Second-seeded Roanoke scored the first five goals and never trailed to eliminate No. 3 Shenandoah University in the ODAC Tournament semifinals on Friday.
The Maroons (15-2) will take on top-seeded Washington & Lee for the conference title on Sunday. The Generals defeated Randolph-Macon 18-6 in the other semifinal. SU ends its season 12-7.
Grace Koutouzis had a hat trick in Roanoke's hot start. The Hornets never got closer than four goals the rest of the match. The Maroons led 5-1 after one period, 7-2 at the half and 9-4 after three quarters.
Madison Re paced SU with two goals. Ainsley Buckner, Reilly Cisar and Gabriella Raspanti added one each. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane had 2 saves. Lilly Blair, Libby Bowman and Koutouzis each scored four times for the Maroons.
Softball: Roanoke 2, SU 1
LYNCHBURG — Top-seeded Roanoke scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to take Game 1 against Shenandoah University in the ODAC pod play on Friday at Liberty University.
Adriana Rivera's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference. The Maroons' Jada Karnes (14-3) tossed a three-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Tiffany Bower's RBI single in the second inning plated the lone SU run. Kayla Stephenson (8-14) went five innings, allowing seven hits and two runs, while walking none and getting two strikeouts.
Shenandoah (15-24) next plays No. 4 Guilford, a 6-2 loser against No. 5 Lynchburg, on Saturday in a 3 p.m. elimination game.
