FRONT ROYAL — Handley placed eighth and James Wood was 10th to lead area squads in the 17-team Skyline Invitational on Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The Judges totaled 333 strokes over the par-72 Red and Blue nines. Handley's Cody Williams (76) was the lone area golfer to break 80. The Colonels finished at 339. Millbrook (13th, 379), Sherando (15th, 383) and Clarke County (16th, 413) rounded out the local finishers.
Loudoun County (300) won the team title by five strokes over Freedom. Brentsville's Isabel Bae was the medalist with a 4-under 68.
Handley: Cody Williams 76, Jack Thome 83, Austin Smith 85, Braxton Duvall/Austin Smith 89.
James Wood: Carson Baker 81, Evan Peterman 84, Jackson Lynch 85, Luke Davis 89
Millbrook: Tyler McGuire 86, William Croyle 97, Nick Gressley/Austin Allamong/Chloe Owings 98.
Sherando: Parker Gregg 83, Ian Adams 95, Landon Rohani 101, Calvin Bowser 104.
Clarke County: Jackson Franklin 93, Keith Dalton 101, Keegan Seifert 107, Paul Gennaro 112.
VOLLEYBALL
James Wood 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — James Wood remained undefeated in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 win over Fauquier on Tuesday. The Colonels are 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Kristyna Van Sickler 13 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Lainie Putt 10 kills; Olivia Biggs 9 kills; Hanna Plasters 9 kills, 22 assists, 2 aces, 6 digs; Katelyn Matthews 17 assists, 5 digs.
Clarke County 3, Berkeley Springs 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County swept past Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-22 victory on Tuesday. The Eagles are 3-0.
Clarke County leaders: Elizabeth Wallace 8 kills, 5 blocks; Hannah Trenary 6 aces, 4 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 17 assists; Jessica Fikac 4 digs; Riley Marasco 4 digs.
Handley 3, Liberty 1
WINCHESTER — Handley earned its first win of the season with a 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10 win over Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday. The Judges are 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the district.
Handley leaders: Mya Swiger 27 digs, 3 aces; Emilie Pifer 10 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs.
Millbrook 3, Kettle Run 1
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook stayed unbeaten at 5-0 (2-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) with a 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10 win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Tori Johnson 17 kills, 12 digs; Skylar Johnson 9 kills, 5 aces; Jordan Weir 4 blocks.
BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY
Sherando wins five-team meet
WARRENTON — Led by individual champion James Harris, Sherando scored nearly half as many points as anyone else to win a five-team meet on Tuesday at Fauquier. The Warriors scored 24 points and Handley was second with 47. Team scores were not provided for Fauquier, Liberty or Highland.
Sherando: 1. Harris 18:48, 4. Ty Waits 19:54, 5. Jonathan Gates 20:00, 6. Luke Waits 20:01, 8. Ben Freilich 20:14.
Handley: 2. Grayson Westfall 19:12, 3. Bennett Cupps 19:32, 12. Ryan Stickley 20:41, 14. Ben Babb 20:49, 16. Max Ware 21:11.
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY
Sherando wins five-team meet
WARRENTON — Sherando scored 28 points to win by 26 points in a five-team meet with Handley (54 points), Fauquier, Liberty and Highland on Tuesday at Fauquier High School.
Sherando: 2. Molly Robinson 22:55, 4. Eva Winston 23:04, 5. Karli Brown 23:14, 6. Ryleigh Combs 23:15, 11. Lea Aufdenberg 24:07.
Handley: 7. Kendall Felix 23:22, 8. Jordan Lill 23:23, 9. Sarah Roberson 23:23, 14. Mikalya Freimuth 24:23, 16. Sally Sydnor 24:42.
