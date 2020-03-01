The details have been finalized for the Millbrook boys' and girls' basketball Class 4 state quarterfinal games on Friday.
The Region 4C runner-up Millbrook boys (20-7) will take on Halifax County (23-4) at 7 p.m. at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. The Comets of the Piedmont District defeated defending state champion George Washington-Danville 56-54 on a buzzer-beater that snapped a tie score in Friday's Region 4D championship game.
The Region 4C runner-up Millbrook girls (26-2) will take on Pulaski County (21-6) at 6 p.m. at Christiansburg High School. The Cougars of the River Ridge District defeated E.C. Glass 70-57 in Friday's Region 4D championship game.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SU splits doubleheader
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University split a doubleheader with Immaculata University on Sunday, winning the first game 14-13 in 12 innings but suffering its first loss of the season by a 9-1 score in the second game.
The first game was a wild affair that was finally concluded in the bottom of the 12th inning after Sherando graduate Frank Ritter drove in Justin Porter with a bunt single after Porter had tripled with one out.
SU (7-1) led 6-0 after four innings but Immaculata (2-3) tied the game with six runs in the top of the fifth. SU responded with two runs in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead, the Mighty Macs came back with two in the seventh to tie it up, SU jumped ahead 11-8 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, then Immaculata answered with five unanswered runs — including four in the ninth — to take a 13-11 lead.
The Hornets responded with a one-out, two-run double by Pearce Bucher in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings tied at 13.
SU was led in the first game by Bucher (3 for 6 with three RBIs); Keegan Woolford (3 for 5 with four runs, double, RBI); Ritter (3 for 5, double, two RBIs); Porter (3 for 7 with three runs, two RBIs); Grant Thompson (2 for 6 with three runs); Jacob Faivre (five strikeouts in two scoreless, hitless innings in the 10th and 11th); and Calvin Pastel, who struck out all three batters he faced to earn the win in the 12th.
In the second game, the Mighty Macs scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings to take a 3-1 lead, then broke the game open with four runs in the eighth inning.
SU managed only five hits in the second game against two Immaculata pitchers, with Woolford scoring the run and Anthony Ward driving him in during the fourth inning with a double. For Immaculata, Billy Manzo started and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing an earned run, three hits, four walks and striking out three. Gabe Hollenbach pitched 4.2 shutout innings and allowed two hits, one walk and struck out two batters.
Simonelli shines for Va. Tech
BLACKSBURG — Millbrook graduate and Virginia Tech junior pitcher Anthony Simonelli improved to 2-1 on the season after tossing six innings and striking out eight batters, both season-highs, in a 7-2 win over Bryant on Sunday.
Simonelli allowed two earned runs, two hits and four walks in the opening game of the doubleheader. The Hokies (7-3) won the second game 10-2 for their sixth straight victory.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 20, Chatham 4
WINCHESTER — Logan Klingerman had five goals and one assist and Chris Baker had four goals to lead Shenandoah University to a non-conference win over Chatham on Saturday.
Shenandoah (4-1) scored the initial six goals of the game and never let Chatham (2-2) threaten. The Hornets led 12-4 at the half.
The Hornets were also led by Tyler Held (three goals, three assists), Jet Hayes (one goal, three assists), Jay Baker (one goal, two assists), Jason Simpson (seven saves) and Isaac Graves (five saves).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 9, Stevens 6
SPARKS, Md. — Shenandoah University prevailed on Saturday with a non-conference win over Stevens Institute of Technology at the U.S. Lacrosse Headquarters.
Playing with a man advantage, Shenandoah (4-0) took the lead permanently with four minutes left in the first half on a goal by senior Jordyn Miller to make it 4-3. Alyson Bittinger (five goals, one assist) added to the lead 30 seconds later after winning the draw and SU went into the half with a 5-4 advantage.
SU also received goals from Natalie Nichols, Macy Tignor and Megan Egan. Alexandra Simonson added an assist and freshman Ashley MacFarlane made 10 saves.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
SU men 4th, women 5th in ODAC meet
SALEM — The Shenandoah University women's distance medley relay took first to highlight SU performances at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet held Saturday and Sunday at Roanoke College.
The team of Whitney Anderson, Delia Mack, Emily Miller and Ariana Williams won with a program-record 12:54.23 on Saturday. They finished 2.01 seconds ahead of Lynchburg.
Washington & Lee won the men's competition with 153 points, 12 more than runner-up Lynchburg (141). SU was fourth out of 10 scoring teams with 59 points.
Lynchburg won the women's competition with 158.5 points, five more than Washington & Lee (153). The Hornets were fifth out of nine scoring teams with 52 points.
Miller also placed third in the one mile (5:18.58) and sixth in the 3,000 (5:18.58). Other leaders for the SU women were Natalie Lepri (second in the weight throw, 14.07 meters), Rebecca Doran (third in the 5,000, 18:41.39), Jamie Ryan (fifth in the weight throw, 13.23 meters); the 4x400 team (fifth in 4:28.14); and Kiara Felston (sixth in the weight throw, 12.84 meters).
The SU men were led by Elijah Morton (second in the 60, 6.90); Miles Moore (second in the 200, 22.62); John Kindig (third in the shot put, 14.09 meters, and weight throw, 15.12 meters); the distance medley relay team (third in 10:47.65); Jason White (fourth in the triple jump, 13.75 meters; Shane Bond (fourth in the high jump, 1.87 meters); the 4x400 relay (fifth in 3:32.81); Elijah McGie (fifth in the 800, 1:59.81); and Wyat Schannauer (sixth in the weight throw, 44.59).
