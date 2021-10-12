ARLINGTON — For the first time in its 35-year history, the Loudoun Street Mile will be part of the national Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) Championship Event Series.
The Loudoun Street Mile is one of seven events that will make up the 2022 Championship Event Series. Each of the seven races is a different length.
The Loudoun Street Mile — an annual race held on Memorial Day — has served as a state championship race for the RRCA for several years and has also been a regional championship race.
The RRCA Championship Event Series dates back to 1958. The goal of the RRCA Championship Event Series is to shine a spotlight on well-run, community-based events, and to promote the sport of running by recognizing the top performing runners in the Open, 40-and-over, 50-and-over, 60-and-over and challenged athlete categories for both men and women as RRCA National Champions.
Next year’s Loudoun Street Mile will take place on May 30 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The seven races that will comprise the 2022 RRCA National Championship Series anticipate total participation exceeding 26,000 runners combined. Last year’s Loudoun Street Mile featured 340 runners. The last pre-COVID-19 Loudoun Street Mile in 2019 had more than 500 registrants.
The other championship races are: April 10: 10 Mile Championship — Wintrust Lakefront 10 Miler, Chicago; May 29: Half Marathon Championship — Hibiscus Half Marathon, Honolulu; June 18: 5K Championship — Kalamazoo Klassic 5K, Kalamazoo, Mich.; July 3: Ultra Championship (16.5 miles) — Finger Lakes 50s, Hector, N.Y. Nov. 12: 10K Championship — Cajun Cup 10K, Lafayette, La.; Dec. 11: Marathon Championship — BMW Dallas Marathon, Texas.
For more information, go to loudounstreetmile.com and rrca.org.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Handley by the scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 12-4 (7-1 district) and the Judges are 5-12 (2-7).
Handley held its Judges for a Cure Game on Tuesday and raised more than $6,000.
Leaders — James Wood: Katey Matthews 8 kills, 17 assists, 8 digs; Kendall Funk 8 kills; Melia Burch 7 aces, 8 digs; Carsyn Vincent 14 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 5 kills, 8 assists, 6 digs. Handley: Lindsay Pifer 15 digs, 4 aces, 4 kills, 5 assists.
Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County improved to 10-7 overall and 7-6 in the Bull Run District by beating Strasburg 26-24, 25-12, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 7 aces, 15 kills, 8 digs; Allie Lynch 24 assists, 2 aces; Abby Peace 8 kills, 4 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 9 digs; Anna Spencer 7 digs.
