VIRGINIA BEACH — Sherando sophomore Anthony Lucchiani placed second and Warriors senior Keagan Judd took fourth in their respective weight classes at the three-day National High School Coaches Association Wrestling Nationals that concluded on Sunday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
At NHSCA Nationals, wrestlers only compete against people in the same grade as them. Those who finish in the top eight of each weight class earn All-American honors.
Lucchiani — who won the Virginia High School League Class 4 126-pound title this year with a 53-2 record for his second state title — wrestled at 132 pounds in the Sophomore Nationals and had a record of 6-1.
Lucchiani defeated North Carolina’s Joshua Figuerado in the Round of 128 (17-1 technical fall); West Virginia’s Noah White in the Round of 64 (5-4 decision); Washington’s Quentin Harding in the Round of 32 (8-5); Georgia’s J’veion Redman in the Round of 16 (3-1); New Jersey’s Jake Zaltsman in the quarterfinals (4-2); and Colorado’s Garrett Reece in the semifinals (9-5).
In the championship match, Lucchiani lost by an 18-3 technical fall to Georgia’s Drew Gorman in 3:37. In his seven matches, Gorman won four of his matches by technical fall — including his semifinal match — and three by major decision. Gorman’s closest matches were identical 11-3 wins in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals.
Lucchiani went 3-2 and finished one win short of Freshman All-American honors at 120 pounds last year.
Judd — who won the VHSL Class 4 150-pound title for his third state title in three attempts and went 52-1 this year — wrestled in Senior Nationals at 150 pounds and had a record of 6-2. Judd won the Junior Nationals championship at 145 pounds last year.
Judd beat Maryland’s Carter Nix by technical fall in the Round of 128 (16-1); Florida’s Hansel Pompa-Mauri by fall in the Round of 64 (1:22); Maryland’s John Hunter Bamvaikis in the Round of 32 (4-2 decision); New York’s Devone Bogie in the Round of 16 (9-2); and New Jersey’s Landon Kearns in the quarterfinals (2-1).
Judd lost 6-5 to North Carolina’s Drew Pepin in the semifinals. Judd then won his consolation semifinal 3-0 over New York’s Joshua Warland, but in the third-place match he lost 7-4 to Rawson Zwanicki of Massachusetts.
Six other local VHSL state placewinners also competed in Nationals.
James Wood sophomore James Battulga (fourth in VHSL Class 4 at 138) went 3-2. Fellow sophomores Colton Bendure of James Wood (VHSL Class 4 120 champion; wrestled at 126 at Nationals), Hayden Thompson of Handley (sixth in VHSL Class 4 at 120) and Blake Jacobson of Clarke County (third in VHSL Class 2 at 144; wrestled at 145 at Nationals) each went 1-2. Clarke County senior Cannon Long (second in VHSL Class 2 at 157; wrestled at 152 at Nationals) and James Wood freshman Max Mooney (fifth in VHSL Class 4 at 106) each went 0-2 after receiving byes for the Round of 128.
College baseball: SU sweeps Averett
DANVILLE — No. 5 Shenandoah University ran its winning streak to nine games Sunday with a 6-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Averett, one day after beating the Cougars 7-2 on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Hornets (19-2, 6-1 ODAC) scored one run in the first inning, three in the fifth, and one in the sixth to take a 6-0 lead over the Cougars (3-15-1, 0-7).
SU had 13 hits off of three Averett pitchers. Gavin Horning went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Colby Martin, Pearce Bucher (one RBI) and Kyle Lisa (two RBIs) each had two hits. Tyler Blittersdorf had an RBI single.
Reilly Owen (3-1) pitched the first 5.1 innings and allowed one run on seven hits and three walks. He struck out five. Tristan Everett got the next five outs and Parker Farrington pitched the eighth and ninth innings. Farrington struck out two and Everett one. Both men walked a batter and the run Farrington allowed was unearned.
The Hornets had eight stolen bases. Martin and Frankie Ritter had two each.
On Saturday, SU scored three runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to wipe out a 2-1 deficit.
Ritter had two of the Hornets’ seven hits and Martin drove in three runs. Kooper Anderson and Bucher had RBIs.
Jacob Faivre (4-0) pitched the first five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out six. Brian Ferreira pitched the final four innings to earn his first save of the season. He gave up one hit, walked one and struck out three.
College softball: Randolph-Macon sweeps SU
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University opened up ODAC play on Saturday by dropping two games to No. 10 Randolph-Macon by the scores of 4-1 in Game 1 and 10-3 in Game 2.
In Game 1, the Yellow Jackets (12-4, 2-0 ODAC) held the Hornets (5-11, 0-2) to three hits, one of which was a Tiffany Bower home run. Also for SU, Arlene Miller and Taylor Smith had singles.
Kayla Stephenson (3-7) took the loss after giving up three runs on 10 hits in five innings. Smith pitched the sixth and allowed an unearned run on one hit. Both women struck out one batter each.
In Game 2, SU scored one run in the first inning and two in the second, but the Yellow Jackets put up three runs in each of the first three innings.
Freshman Paige Eagleton hit a two-run home run to left in the second to tie the game at 3-3. Bower had a solo home run. Brenna Snyder, Stephenson and Lily Richichi had SU’s other hits.
Men’s lacrosse: SU 20, Averett 5
WINCHESTER — Matt Daniel had three goals and one assist to lead Shenandoah University to an ODAC win over league newcomer Averett on Saturday.
The Hornets (4-5, 1-0 ODAC) were also led by Zach Heiderman and Logan Clingerman (two goals and two assists each) in beating the Cougars (2-5, 0-2).
Also for SU, Austin Galler was 11 of 13 on faceoffs and had a game-high eight groundballs. Austin Forchetti also won 11 faceoffs and had seven groundballs. Mark Isabelle and Jack Dwyer split time in the goal and each had two saves.
SU outshot the Cougars, 47-14, had a 52-20 edge on groundballs and won 22 of 28 faceoffs. The Hornets also forced Averett into nine failed clears in 19 attempts.
Women’s lacrosse: Roanoke 14, SU 12
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University dropped its ODAC opener Saturday against No. 18 Roanoke College.
With the Hornets (5-5, 0-1 ODAC) up 5-3 at the 12:08 mark of the second quarter, Roanoke (7-1, 1-0 ODAC) scored seven unanswered goals to take control with a 10-5 lead. The Maroons held the Hornets scoreless for 20 minutes and 42 seconds.
Emma Stiffler (four goals and three assists) cut SU’s deficit to 10-8 with a goal, which was the score at the end of the third period. But the Hornets could not get closer.
The Hornets were also led by Madison Re (three goals) and Reilly Cisar, Ainsley Buckner and Emily Lerch (one goal, one assist each). Ashley MacFarlane had seven saves.
Pro basketball: Vipers 98, Ants 89
WINCHESTER — The Virginia Valley Vipers outscored the York Mighty Ants 15-4 in the last two minutes and 30 seconds to win their second straight game in The Basketball League on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
The Vipers (2-6) led 22-18 after one quarter but trailed 37-35 at the half, 67-59 after three quarters and 85-83 before their closing run.
Vipers leaders: Chris Chaney 15 points, 2 assists; Rze Culbreath 14 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Maleke Jones 14 points, 2 steals; Justin Brown 13 points, 8 rebounds; Kam Cooper 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jalen Melvin 9 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.