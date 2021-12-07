Sherando High School has named Stacey Macoff its new varsity girls’ soccer coach in an announcement on Tuesday by Frederick County Schools.
Macoff, who graduated from Sherando in 2006, succeeds her former coach Rob Kilmer, who resigned last month after leading the program for 22 years. Macoff also played soccer for and graduated from Shenandoah University and later was the head coach of the Lord Fairfax Community College women’s soccer team from 2011-2014.
She currently works as a biology teacher at Sherando.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as the head coach of the Sherando varsity girls’ soccer team,” Macoff said in the news release. “Teaching at Sherando has always been a goal of mine and joining the faculty last year was such a proud accomplishment for me. To now have the opportunity to lead a program that helped me to develop as a young woman makes returning to teach at Sherando that much sweeter.
“For me, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she added. “When I was a member of Sherando’s girls’ soccer team, Coach Kilmer told me the team would always be my family. It’s humbling to succeed him and carry on the legacy that has been created here. I love this community and I love soccer. I am looking forward to leading this program and know each of the young women who I coach will make our community proud, both on and off the field.”
“We are really excited to add Coach Macoff to our staff,” Sherando High School Coordinator of Student Activities Jason Barbe said in the release. “Her experiences as a former player at Sherando and as the head women’s soccer coach at Lord Fairfax Community College make her the perfect person to continue to build upon the strong program we have always had here.”
Girls’ basketball: Sherando 68, Warren Co. 38FRONT ROYAL — Jaiden Polston scored a season-high 18 points and added 11 rebounds and six steals to lead Sherando to a rout of Warren County on Monday.
The Warriors (3-1) raced to a 33-15 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
Leaders: Sherando: Grace Burke 17 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; Isabel Hall 8 points; Asia Williams 6 assists. Warren County: Jaclyn Clark 16 points.
Oregon DE Thibodeaux will enter NFL draftOregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux made it official on Monday night and announced that he would not return to the Ducks for his senior year.
Thibodeaux is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and the move to go pro was widely anticipated. He announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, thanking Oregon for giving him “the opportunity to transition into a man ready to take on the world.”
“After much thought, consideration and a lifetime of preparation, I have decided to forgo my senior season of football and enter the NFL draft, further pursuing my dreams,” he wrote.
Thibodeaux will not play for the No. 15 Ducks in the Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oklahoma on Dec. 29.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal left the Ducks earlier Monday to become head coach at Miami. The Ducks on Monday night named assistant Bryan McClendon, pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach, interim coach for the bowl game.
The 6-foot-5, 258-pound edge rusher finished the season with 49 tackles, including 12 for loss, and seven sacks. He is a finalist for the Bednarik Award and Bronco Nagurski Trophy.
Boudreau wins first game coaching CanucksVANCOUVER, British Columbia — Thatcher Demko made 30 saves and Bruce Boudreau won his first game as coach of the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.
The win came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house, firing general manager Jim Benning, assistant GM Jim Weisbrod, head coach Travis Green and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner.
Demko earned his first shutout this season and the second of his career. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each had a power-play goal and an assist. Conor Garland and Juho Lammikko also scored for the Canucks, who had lost 10 of 13.
“I’ll get to know the players more, but it’s four new lines thrown at you, sometimes it’s a bit of a whirlwind,” Boudreau said. “But it was fun. I had a lot of people on the bench to help me.”
Boudreau, who previously coached the Capitals, Ducks and Wild, was hired through the 2022-23 season.
China will play men’s hockey in OlympicsChina will take part in the men’s hockey tournament at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing after initial concerns that the team would be embarrassed on home ice against NHL-level competition.
The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed China’s participation Tuesday, avoiding what would have been an unprecedented removal of a host country’s team for performance reasons. The IIHF spent recent weeks reviewing players’ eligibility to represent China.
Players making up the Chinese national team played two recent test games against Russian opponents with international officials watching closely. The team, playing as Kontinental Hockey League club Kunlun Red Star, lost 4-1 to Avangard Omsk and 5-4 in overtime to Amur Khabarovsk, getting outshot 77-43 in the two games combined.
Kunlun coach Ivano Zanatta said the games were evidence his team meets Olympic standards.
“Definitely not second to a Norway or a Denmark or Latvia. We’re equal to those countries,” Zanatta said then. “Today and the last game they proved they have the character and the ability and they have the right to participate in their own Olympics.”
The IIHF agreed, even though Kunlun has lost 29 of 36 KHL games this season and China is ranked 32nd in the world.
