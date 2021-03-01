WINCHESTER — Harrison Madagan hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds to lift the Millbrook boys' basketball team to a 49-47 win over Sherando in the season opener for both teams on Monday night at Casey Gymnasium.
Madagan only had six points, and his first 3-pointer put the Pioneers up 46-45 with 1:10 left. The Pioneers led 12-9 after one quarter, 24-16 at the half and 33-30 after three quarters.
For more information on Monday's game, see Wednesday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Leaders — Millbrook: Braden George 12 points (4 3-pointers); Joaquin Canada 11 points; Detric Brown 10 points. Sherando: Adrian Myers 11 points, Cole Armel 9 points, Cody Crittenden 8 points.
O'Roke leads Millbrook girls past Sherando
STEPHENS CITY — Junior guard Avery O'Roke scored 26 points to lead the Millbrook girls' basketball team to a 59-39 win over Sherando in the season opener for both teams on Monday.
The Pioneers led 14-8 after one quarter, 27-18 at the half, and 44-26 after three quarters.
Leaders — Millbrook: Kennedi Rooks 11 points, Kaylene Todd 9 points. Sherando: Jaiden Polston 11 points, Grace Burke 6 points.
Handley volleyball sweeps Broadway
WINCHESTER — The Handley volleyball team beat Broadway 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-21) in the season opener for both teams on Monday.
Handley leader: Lindsay Pifer 6 kills, 8 aces, 11 assists, 10 digs.
SU women's lacrosse earns first national ranking
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — The Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse team has earned its first-ever national ranking (No. 25) in poll results released Monday afternoon by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
The Hornets enter the poll after an 18-15 season-opening loss to No. 7 Salisbury on Saturday.
SU, with 29 points, is 23 behind No. 24 SUNY Cortland.
Shenandoah and Salisbury are the only two teams in the top 25 that have opened their respective seasons.
Middlebury College maintained the top position in the poll with all 25 first-place votes.
Two future SU opponents, ODAC rival Washington & Lee and Mary Washington, are at No. 4 and No. 14, respectively.
The Hornets are back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
ODAC basketball tournament fields set
FOREST — The Shenandoah University women's and men's basketball teams found out Monday they will play their quarterfinal games Friday and Saturday, respectively, in their respective Old Dominion Athletic Conference basketball tournaments
The Shenandoah women (4-6, 3-5 ODAC) are seeded fifth in the 10-team women's tournament and will travel to No. 4 Roanoke (8-2, 5-2) at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The SU men (0-7, 0-7) are seeded seventh in the eight-team men's tournament and are scheduled to play Saturday at second-seeded Ferrum (6-5, 5-4) Game time is to be determined.
Bridgewater is the top seed for the women's tournament with Roanoke taking top honors on the men's side.
Guilford, Hampden-Sydney, Randolph, Virginia Wesleyan, and Washington & Lee are not competing in the men's tournament because of COVID protocols. For the women, Guilford, Hollins, and Randolph-Macon are sitting out.
The Hornet women have faced Roanoke twice this season, dropping a 65-52 non-league decision in Winchester on Jan. 21 and losing 63-52 in an ODAC contest played in Salem on Feb. 20.
Shenandoah's men have played Ferrum once this season, falling 78-70 in the Wilkins Center on Feb. 13.
All tournament games will feature live streams. As with the regular season, no fans will be permitted into any of the contests.
SU women’s soccer opens season with win
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University women’s soccer team opened up its season Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Emory & Henry.
The Hornets overcame a 1-0 deficit at the half to win for the sixth straight time against the Wasps (0-2, 0-2 ODAC).
Maiya Pencile scored the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute on a penalty kick following a handball. The SU defense did not allow a shot for the remainder of the contest.
E&H’s Callie McMurray scored the game’s initial goal in the 38th minute. Twenty minutes into the second half, senior Abby Alexa scored on a rebound of a Traevia Morris shot to make it 1-1. Shenandoah took 16 of the game’s 18 shots and had an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks.
SU men’s soccer falls to Ferrum in opener
FERRUM — Host Ferrum College scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half in a 1-0 ODAC men’s soccer victory over Shenandoah University on Sunday afternoon.
In the season opener for both teams, Andres Solares tallied off of a Martin Zuluaga assist in the 73rd minute.
Ferrum finished with a 13-10 advantage in shots, including 7-3 on goal. Hornets goalkeeper Sam Fischer had six saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.