WOOSTER, Ohio — The Shenandoah University field hockey team completed a weekend sweep in Ohio with a 6-1 non-conference victory over the College of Wooster on Sunday.
The Hornets (4-0) — which beat Kenyon College 7-0 on Saturday — outshot Wooster (1-2) 38-1 and took all 20 of the game's penalty corners.
SU scored the last three goals of the first half for a 4-1 lead. The Hornets were led by Mairead Mckibbin (hat trick), Farren Winter (two assists) and Claudia Lenahan, Kelsey Jones and Elizabeth Ranberger, who had one goal each.
Women's soccer: SU 2, Stockton 2
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Stockton (N.J.) had two goals in the final 12 minutes to tie Shenandoah at the NC Wesleyan Classic on Saturday.
For SU (3-0-2), Peyton Lubinsky scored in the 30th minute and Elizabeth McGee scoring off of a Kristina Skulte assist a minute later against Stockton (1-1-1).
SU, which beat N.C. Wesleyan 4-0 on Friday, outshot Stockton 19-8. Karissa Dominick had five saves.
Men's soccer: SU 3, Penn Tech 3
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shenandoah had a 21 shot edge and 14-2 corner kick advantage but had to settle for a 3-3 tie with Penn College of Technology on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Field.
Shenandoah (1-1-1) found itself down 2-0 to PCT (0-3-1) but scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead at halftime. The Wildcats salvaged the tie with a goal from 20 yards out in the 85th minute.
Nathan Yared tallied both of the Hornets goals with each coming off of a Kyle Welch assist. Shenandoah's final goal, in the 42nd minute, was an own goal. Travis Jett had three saves.
Women's golf: SU 4th at own invitational
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. – Shenandoah University opened its fall season on Saturday by placing fourth at its own invitational at Cacapon State Park.
Shenandoah recorded a four-player score of 352 in what was originally scheduled as a two-day, 36-hole event. On Sunday morning, the final round was washed out due to excessive rain in the area.
Playing the red tee to a par-72 and 5,647 yards, sophomore Karlie Zamora had a 13-over-par 85 to place 15th and lead the Hornets. Brooke Vaillancourt had an 86, Isabelle Schultz a 90 and Sydney Vaillancourt a 91 to round out the SU total.
Marymount, with a 312, won the tournament by three strokes over Bridgewater. Handley graduate Maddie Neff placed eighth with an 81 for the Eagles in the 44-player field. Marymount's Noelle Jensen and Hunter Gillis finished 1-2 with a 71 and a 76, respectively.
College volleyball: SU drops two matches
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Shenandoah University dropped both ends of a non-league tri-match at Penn State–Harrisburg on Saturday, falling 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-20) to York College of Pennsylvania in the opener before PSU-H took a 3-2 decision (25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12).
Against York (5-1), SU (1-4) was led by Jillian Warter (nine kills), Sherando grad Regan Minney (five kills), James Wood grad Kate Poppo (three kills), Rebecca Nguyen (17 assists, five digs), Natalie Reader (nine digs) and Brooke Wagner (six digs).
Against PSU-H (2-1), the Hornets were led by Warter (16 kills, 22 digs), Poppo (12 kills, 10 digs), Brooke Gast (eight kills), Nguyen (30 assists, 11 digs), Kylie Danella (15 assists) and Wagner (29 digs).
