FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook improved to 2-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District duals with a 174-186 win against Fauquier at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club on Monday.
The Pioneers’ Richie Pell won by four shots with a 2-over 38.
Other Millbrook scorers: Will Croyle 42, Nick Gressley 45, Jack Muldowney 49.
Kettle Run 162, Sherando 185
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando shot its best score of the season, but fell against Class 4 Northwestern District leading Kettle Run at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Monday.
Kadin Kasuboski and Sophia Straightiff each shot 44 to lead the Warriors on the par-36 Red Nine. Kettle Run’s Ben Gray fired a 39 to edge teammate Colin Doyle by a stroke for medalist honors.
Other Sherando scorers: Joshua Call 46; Isaiah Doeden and Jackson Hepner (tie) 51.
Volleyball: Handley 3, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Handley swept Skyline by the scores of 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 in its season opener on Monday.
Handley leaders: Carter Gerometta 9 kills; Anna Prosser 7 kills, 4 aces.
SU field hockey third in ODAC poll
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University field hockey team is the preseason No. 3 selection of the ODAC coaches in poll results released Monday.
The Hornets, coming off of a 7-4 pandemic-shortened season, have 53 points in the poll to come in one point back of Washington & Lee.
Defending champion Lynchburg is the pick to win it all. They have 63 points on seven first-place votes. W&L has the remaining two first-place votes.
Voting was done on an 8-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own programs in the poll.
Shenandoah opens its season on Sept. 1 with a 7 p.m. non-conference home game against Gettysburg.
