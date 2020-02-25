WINCHESTER — Taralle Hayden scored the last seven points of the game as the Millbrook boys’ basketball team defeated Loudoun Valley 53-50 in the Region 4C semifinals on Thursday. The Vikings missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
The Pioneers (20-6) advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. Region 4C championship game at Dulles District regular season and tournament champion Loudoun County. The Raiders (20-5) beat Kettle Run 63-56 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Taralle Hayden (11 points) had a traditional 3-point play to make it 50-49 with 58 seconds left. He then gave Millbrook a 51-50 lead on a drive with 22 seconds left. After Jordan Jackson took a charge with 11 seconds left, Hayden hit two free throws with 6.7 seconds left.
Millbrook trailed 14-12 after one quarter, 23-22 at the half and led 37-36 after three quarters.
Leaders — Millbrook: Ben Oates 10 points, Tyson Stewart 10 points. Loudoun Valley: Trent Dawson 17 points; Clyde Volker 15 points.
Tuesday’s score: No. 1 East Rockingham 77, No. 8 Clarke County 55 in Region 2B quarterfinals. Eagles’ season ends at 10-15.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Loudoun Valley 75, James Wood 40
PURCELLVILLE — Undefeated Loudoun Valley beat James Wood in the Region 4C semifinals and will host Millbrook at 6 p.m. in Thursday’s Region 4C championship game.
The Colonels see their season end at 22-5. The Vikings (21-0) led 21-8 after one quarter, 44-25 at the half and 65-30 after three quarters.
Leaders — James Wood: Makayla Firebaugh 15 points, Brynna Nesselrodt 9 points. Loudoun Valley: Jordan Campbell 30 points, Louise Volker 19 points, Megan Stevenson 14 points.
Luray 60, Clarke County 50
LURAY — Emilee Weakley scored 35 points to lead top-seeded Luray to a win over No. 8 Clarke County in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Tuesday. The season is now over for Clarke County (9-15), which trailed 14-12 after one quarter, 34-19 at the half and 47-36 after three quarters.
Leaders — Clarke County: Alison Sipe 19 points; Sara Wenzel 14 points, 3 steals; Raegan Owens 8 points, 4 assists.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SU ranked 22nd in nation
MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University is the nation’s No. 22 squad in the initial NCBWA/D3baseball.com poll results released Tuesday.
The Hornets are 6-0 and have 95 points in the poll. Chapman (Calif.) is No. 1 with 607 points and 15 first-place votes.
Shenandoah is one of two ODAC teams in the poll. Randolph-Macon also enters the poll this week, coming in at No. 17.
Shenandoah returns to action with a three-game set against Immaculata on Saturday (noon doubleheader) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
On Monday, senior Keegan Woolford was named the ODAC Player of the Week.
The first baseman led SU to four wins in four games by hitting .538 with seven hits in 13 at-bats. In single wins over Lebanon Valley and Susquehanna and a doubleheader sweep of Widener, Woolford had a double, two home runs and had eight runs batted in.
