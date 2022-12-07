SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — The Millbrook boys' basketball team fell to 2-2 with a 60-59 overtime loss to Spring Mills on Wednesday.
The Cardinals led 21-20 after one quarter, Millbrook led 31-28 at the half, Spring Mills led 44-42 after three quarters, and the two teams ended regulation in a 52-52 tie.
Leaders: Millbrook: Detric Brown 14 points; Tyler Seminaro 10 points; Ryan Liero 8 points. Spring Mills: Keshaun Cheek 23 points (six in overtime); Caleb Thomas 13 points.
Wrestling: Liberty 45, Handley 27
WINCHESTER — Handley lost to Liberty in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Wednesday.
Handley winners: Alex Sardelis (106); Hayden Thompson (120), pin; Logan Westfall (126); Nick Baker (132); Thomas Thorpe (157).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.