STEPHENS CITY — Garrett Johnson scored two goals and Millbrook remained undefeated in the Class 4 Northwestern District win a 3-2 boys' soccer win over Sherando on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Pioneers are 6-2 (5-0 district) and the Warriors are 1-8 (1-4).
Other leaders: Millbrook: Eric Price 1 goal; Christian Nixon, Aaron Shipp 1 assist each; Nick Catlett 2 saves. Sherando: Josh Call, Timmy Hill 1 goal each; Cody Crittenden, Cooper Freer 1 assist each; Jacob Steele 8 saves.
Clarke County 2, Central 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County won a clash of unbeaten teams in the Bull Run District by edging Central on Friday.
The Eagles improved to 4-0, 3-0 district, while Central dropped to 4-2, 4-1.
Clarke County leaders: Caleb Neiman and Menes Ayjeman 1 goal each. Jose Ramirez 1 assist.
Baseball: Sherando 11, Turner Ashby 1 (5)
STEPHENS CITY — Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Sherando defeated Turner Ashby in non-district action on Saturday to stay undefeated.
The Warriors (8-0) and the Knights were tied 1-1, but Sherando scored three runs in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game. Sherando had five hits, drew eight walks and took advantage of four errors.
Sherando leaders: Cole Orr, winning pitcher, 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts; Gary Keats 1.1 innings, 1 unearned run, 1 hit; Tyler Strosnider 1.2 innings, 0 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts on mound, 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs at plate; Trey Williams 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Donovyn Willis 2 walks, 2 RBIs; Zach Symons 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases.
James Wood 7, Musselman 6
WINCHESTER — Kemper Omps had a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give James Wood a win over Musselman (W.Va.) on Saturday.
With the score 6-6, Jacob Roy led off the seventh with a single, was sacrificed to second by Eli Miller (1 for 3, RBI), then stole third. With one out and runners on second and third, Omps (2 for 3, two RBIs, two stolen bases) delivered the winning hit to center field.
James Wood (6-3) trailed 5-2 after the Applemen scored two runs in the top of the fourth. The Colonels scored twice in the fourth and twice in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead, then Musselman tied it in the sixth.
Other James Wood leaders: Jared Neal 2-4, 2 RBIs; Bodie Pullen 3 walks, 3 runs; Nick Bell 2 walks; Daniel Franchesi, winning pitcher, 1 inning (the seventh), 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Central 5, Clarke County 2
WOODSTOCK — Central defeated Clarke County in a Bull Run District game Friday, taking a 3-1 lead with two runs in the fifth inning and grabbing a 5-2 edge after six innings.
The Eagles are 4-3 overall and in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 3-4; Cordell Broy 2-3, double, run; Wilson Taylor 1-3, RBI; Dagan Kitner 4.1 innings, 3 runs (2 earned), 3 hits, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts.
Track & field: Handley's Imoh stars at Wildcat invite
STAFFORD — Handley junior Elizabeth Imoh won three events to lead Handley athletes at the 14-school Wildcat Invitational on Saturday at Mountain View High School. No team scores were recorded.
Imoh captured the 100-meter hurdles by 2.21 seconds in 16.25, the 300 hurdles by 0.93 in 49.94, and the high jump by two inches with a mark of 4-foot-10.
Other Handley girls' leaders: Znyah Johnson, tied for 2nd, 4-8, 3rd, long jump, 19-8.75; Peyton Duvall, 2nd, 3,200, 12:34.30; Takira Washington, 3rd, shot put, 30-0.
Handley boys' leaders: Stephen Daley, 1st, 100, 11.34, 1st, shot put, 47-4, 2nd, discus, 139-11; Nico Schianchi, 1st, 3,200, 9:32.62; Christian Metzger, 2nd, long jump, 19-8.75; 4x100 (Reilynd Worrell, Daley, Metzger, Jacob Duffy), 45.03; Ryan Stickley, 3rd, 400, 51.76.
Handley's mixed 4x400 relay team of Stickley, Elliott Redcay, Mikayla Freimuth and Madison Hobson won in 4:01.01.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 8, Central 1
WOODSTOCK — Rebecca Camacho-Bruno had a hat trick as unbeaten Clarke County cruised over Central in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles improved to 4-0 overall, 3-0 district.
Other Clarke County leaders: Kelsey Elrod 2 goals; Abby Rogers 1 goal, 1 assist; Summer Toone and Audrey Price 1 goal each; Lily Suling and Campbell Neiman 1 assist each.
Softball: Central 3, Clarke County 0
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County suffered its first loss of the year as Central pitcher Tryna Mantz allowed only two hits and three walks and struck out 13 batters in a Bull Run District game on Friday.
The Eagles are 8-1 (4-1 Bull Run). Central scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace complete game, 3 runs (2 earned), 7 hits, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts; Madison Edwards 1-2, walk; Anna Hornbaker 1-3, stolen base.
Girls' tennis: Sherando 9, Heritage 0
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando improved to 8-0 on the season by sweeping Heritage on Friday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-2; No. 2. Lea Blevins 8-0; No. 3 Morgan Sutphin 8-0; No. 4 Emmy Woolever 8-0; No. 5 Jeana Costello 8-2; No. 6 Virani Bhagat 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1. Koch/Sutphin 8-1; No. 2 Blevins/Woolever 8-0; No. 3 Bhagat/Kendall Clark 8-1.
Handley 7, James Wood 2
WINCHESTER — Visiting Handley defeated James Wood in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
The Judges are 5-4 (3-2 district) and the Colonels are 3-3 (2-3).
Singles winners: Handley: No. 1 Sarinia Parikh 8-1; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-0; No. 3 Tess McAlister 8-5; No. 5 Mary Botros 9-7; No. 6 Jennifer San Pietro 8-1. James Wood: No. 4 Olivia Judd 8-2.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Parikh/Meehan 8-1; No. 2 Sophia McAllister/Julia O'Connor 8-6. James Wood: No. 3 Judd/Grace Allen 8-6.
Boys' tennis: Handley 9, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — Handley improved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a sweep against James Wood
Singles winners: No. 1 Brendan Love 8-2; No. 2 N.R. Herrington 8-0; No. 3 Ty Dickson 8-1; No. 4 Nathan Thomas 8-0; No. 5 Jack Boye 8-0; No. 6 Henry Fowler 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Love/Dickson 8-3; No. 2 Fowler/Nicholas Ramdass 8-0; No. 3 Herrington/Fowler 8-1.
Baseball: SU sweeps doubleheader
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored seven runs in the first inning and held on to complete a sweep against Randolph-Macon with an 8-6 win in the second game of an ODAC doubleheader on Saturday.
Pearce Bucher cracked a two-run double and Ryan Clawson added a two-run single in the outburst to start Game 2 against the Yellow Jackets (17-7, 6-4). Haden Madagan had two hits, while eight of his teammates had one hit in the contest. Tad Dean struck out the only batter he faced to earn his second save.
SU (20-8-1, 7-4-1) broke open a 2-2 game in the opener with four runs in the seventh and held on for the win. Frankie Ritter, Bucher, Horning and Madagan each had two hits while Clawson drove in two runs. Jabob Bell (2-0) got the win by allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) with no walks and eight strikeouts over 3.1 innings of relief.
Softball: SU splits pair of twinbills
LYNCHBURG — Heather Maltos' three-run homer decided the opener as Shenandoah University won 3-2 and split an ODAC doubleheader against Lynchburg on Sunday.
SU (9-17, 4-8) trailed 2-0 before Maltos' blast in the top of the fourth. Megan Scalley (4-7) kept Lynchburg off the board the rest of the way, finishing with a seven-hitter with four walks and five strikeouts.
Lynchburg (18-16, 8-4) scored five times in the first inning in the second game and cruised to a 10-1 win. Sophie Tully and Bri Hodges each hit three-run homers for Lynchburg. Taylor Smith had an RBI double for SU.
On Saturday, Tiffany Bower's two-run, walk-off double in the opener helped SU gain a split against Randolph on Saturday with a 2-1 win. Bower's clutch hit came with two outs and the bases loaded. Savannah Thorne (3-0) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief.
The WildCats (7-22, 1-7) scored twice in the first and never trailed in a 7-3 win in Game 2. Taylor Glover had two hits and BayLee Jenkins smacked a solo homer to lead SU.
Women's lacrosse: Roanoke 14, SU 8
SALEM — Roanoke College outscored Shenandoah University 9-2 in the second half to take an ODAC victory on Saturday.
Reilly Cisar had three goals and an assist and Kate Vendemia added two to lead the Hornets (7-4, 2-1). Keeper Ashley MacFarlane had 13 saves against the Maroons (8-3, 3-1).
Men's lacrosse: Lynchburg 19, SU 8
LYNCHBURG — No. 13 Lynchburg outscored Shenandoah University 13-2 in the second half to pull away to an ODAC win.
SU (9-3, 4-1) was tied 6-6 at the the half, but Lynchburg (7-4, 3-1) scored the first six goals after intermission to take control.
Stephen Baker and Chris Baker had two goals each to lead SU, while Ryan Kenney paced Lynchburg with five. SU keeper Mark Isabelle had 14 saves.
Men's tennis: SU 7, Ferrum 1
FERRUM — Shenandoah University snapped a four-match losing skid by dominating Ferrum on Saturday.
SU swept the doubles with the teams of No. 1 Keith Orr/Gene Perle-Jones (8-3), No. 2 Lance Dupuis/Jonathan Clippinger (8-1) and No. 3 Aidan Steinly/Will Sides (8-3) netting wins.
In the singles matches that were completed, No. 2 Perle-Jones (6-1, 6-1), No. 3 DuPuis (6-3, 6-1), No. 4 Steinly (6-1, 2-6, 10-5 tiebreaker) and No. 5 Brenton Baugh (8-2) triumphed.
Track & field: SU athletes win three events
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — Shenandoah athletes captured three titles at the Ursinus College Invitational on Saturday.
In men's competition, Miles Moore captured the 100 meters in 10.73 seconds, edging teammate William Crowder (10.78). Hampton Cobb won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 0.75 inches. Kyle Holliday tied his own school record of 15.89 seconds in placing second in the 110 hurdles.
On the women's side, Jessica Rendfrey bested a 29-woman field to win the hammer throw with a toss of 134 feet. Rendfrey's throw was a personal best and she also placed third in the shot put (36-8.25). Teammate Kiara Felston (125-5) was second to Rendfrey in the hammer.
Women's tennis: SU gets two wins
VIRGINIA BEACH — Shenandoah University swept Virgina Wesleyan 9-0 on Sunday to complete a 2-0 weekend in the ODAC.
No. 1 Nat Garcia-Molina (6-0, 7-5), No. 2 Jahveesha Combs (6-3, 6-1), No. 3 Ariella Stepleman (6-1, 6-0), No. 4 Lily Kimble (6-1, 6-4), No. 5 Allison Cherwien (6-0, 6-4) and No. 6 Jada Lewis (6-3, 6-2) won in singles. No. 1 Garcia-Molina/Combs (8-0); No. 2 Stepleman/Kimble (8-7, 9-7 tiebreaker) and No. 3 Cherwien/Combers (8-2) took doubles wins.
On Saturday, SU (6-3, 4-1) also blanked Ferrum 9-0. The SU singles and doubles lineup remained the same with the Hornets not dropping more tha two games in any match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.