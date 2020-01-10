WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys' basketball team stayed perfect in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a 47-35 home win at Casey Gymnasium on Friday.
The Pioneers are 9-4 overall and 6-0 in the district and James Wood is 7-3 (4-2). Millbrook led 13-7 after one quarter, 23-17 at the half and 37-26 after three quarters.
Leaders — Millbrook: Tarelle Hayden 18 points; Ben Oates 15 points, 12 rebounds. James Wood: Jacob Medina 8 points; Lavaughan Freeman, Tyrome McCarthy 6 points each.
Handley 58, Sherando 36
WINCHESTER — Handley defeated Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday. The Judges (6-6. 3-2 district) led 11-2 after one quarter, 28-10 at the half behind 11 points from Demitri Gardner, and 40-22 after three quarters against Sherando (3-11, 1-6).
Leaders — Handley: Gardner 21 points; Kemani Curry 9 points; Jayden Vardaro 9 points. Sherando: Keli Lawson 15 points, Cole Armel 9 points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Clarke County 62, Rappahannock County 45
WASHINGTON — Volkan Ergen had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Rappahannock County on Friday. The Eagles (5-6, 2-3 Bull Run) led 25-20 at the half.
Clarke County leaders: Colby Childs 11 points; Ellis Nei 11 points; Trey Trenary 8 points, 9 assists.
Kettle Run 52, Sherando 46
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando lost to Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action Thursday.
Sherando leaders: Keli Lawson 17 points; Cole Armel 16 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Sherando 47, Handley 31
WINCHESTER — Sherando defeated Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday. The Warriors (7-7, 3-3 district) led 15-6 after one quarter, 29-14 at the half and 39-22 after three quarters against the Judges (2-10, 1-4).
Leaders — Sherando: Grace Burke 17 points (4 3-pointers); Ella Carlson 11 points; Haley Mack 10 points. Handley: Tierney Finley 12 points; Taylor Cannon 10 points.
Friday's score: Clarke County 52, Rappahannock County 43 (OT). Eagles are 5-6, 2-3 district.
