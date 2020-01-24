WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys’ basketball team suffered its first Class 4 Northwestern District defeat of the season with a 73-67 loss to Liberty on Friday at Casey Gymnasium.
Liberty (9-6, 5-4) went on an 11-0 run to take a 67-54 lead with 3:44 left. The Pioneers (12-5, 8-1) closed to within 70-67 with 16.7 seconds left but the Eagles pulled away.
Liberty went on an 8-0 run to take an 18-16 lead at the end of one quarter.
The Eagles built their lead up to 38-30 with 1:15 left in the second quarter and extended that advantage to 43-32 at halftime. At the break, Millbrook was led by Ben Oates with 13 points and Tarelle Hayden with 9. For Liberty, Russell Morton had 14 points and Derrick Brooks had 10.
After three quarters, Liberty led 56-43.
Leaders — Millbrook: Hayden 29 points, 4 assists; Oates 18 points, 9 rebounds; Tyson Stewart 7 points. Liberty: Morton 20 points, Brooks 17 points.
Handley 75, Kettle Run 45
WINCHESTER — Handley jumped out to a 15-3 lead and went on to defeat Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday. Demitri Gardner scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half.
The Judges (9-8, 6-3 district) led 24-14 after one quarter, scored the first 11 points of the second quarter to take a 35-14 lead, led 49-21 at halftime and 63-37 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Kemani Curry 11 points; Emerson Ferguson 9 points; Chaz Lattimore 8 points.
East Rockingham 58, Clarke County 33
ELKTON — Undefeated in the Bull Run District, East Rockingham grabbed a 35-15 lead at the half and went on to defeat Clarke County on Friday. Clarke County is 7-11 (5-5 district) and East Rockingham is 15-2 (9-0).
Clarke County leaders: Volkan Ergen 11 points, 5 rebounds; Luke Lyman 6 points, 5 rebounds; Ellis Nei 5 points, 5 rebounds.
Culpeper County 59, James Wood 58
CULPEPER — Culpeper's Quinton Butler completed a three-point play with a free throw with no time on the clock to give the Blue Devils a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Friday.
Culpeper inbounded the ball to Butler from the sideline in the front court with 0.7 seconds left, and James Wood fouled him while he was in the process of making a layup that tied the game at 58. Butler then hit his free throw to win the game.
Jaden Ashby scored on a layup with three seconds left to put the Colonels (11-4, 6-3 district) up 58-56. James Wood trailed 20-15 after the first quarter, led 30-28 at halftime, and were tied 43-43 with Culpeper after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jacob Medinah 16 points; James Cornwell 11 points, 6 assists; Lavaughan Freeman 10 points.
Friday’s scores: Fauquier 56, Sherando 36. Warriors are 3-14, 1-9 Class 4 Northwestern District.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Wood 77, Culpeper County 18
WINCHESTER — Makayla Firebaugh scored 31 points and James Wood defeated Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday. The Colonels are 13-2 (8-1 district).
James Wood leaders: Brenna Prunty 16 points; Sue Carter 8 points, Brynna Nesselrodt 7 points.
Fauquier 51, Sherando 33
WARRENTON — Fauquier outscored Sherando 22-7 in the fourth quarter en route to a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Friday. The Falcons led 6-5 after one quarter, trailed 19-17 at the half and led 31-26 after three quarters against the Warriors (9-9, 5-5 district).
Sherando leaders: Isabel Hall 10 points; Ella Carlson 10 points; Jaiden Polston 7 points.
Clarke County 53, East Rockingham 35
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County led 29-15 at halftime and went on to defeat East Rockingham in Bull Run District action on Friday. The Eagles are 8-10 overall (4-6 Bull Run District).
Clarke County leaders: Sara Wenzel 17 points; Alison Sipe 14 points, 3 assists; Raegan Owens 10 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Ellie Brumback 8 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals.
Kettle Run 35, Handley 31
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run outscored Handley 10-3 in the third quarter to take a 25-21 lead and went on to defeat the Judges in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday. Handley (3-14, 2-8 district) led 18-15 at halftime.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 12 points; Tierney Finley 10 points.
Friday’s scores: Millbrook 62, Liberty 21. Pioneers are 17-0, 9-0 Class 4 Northwestern District.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Clarke County goes 1-2 in meet
BRIDGEWATER — Clarke County defeated East Rockingham 59-47 but lost to Turner Ashby 98-48 and Spotswood 87.5-51.5 in dual meet action on Thursday at Bridgwater College.
Clarke County leaders: 200-meter freestyle: 2. Cooper Lowell 2:20.98; 200 IM: 2. Derek Sprincis 2:30.34; 400 freestyle: 1. Sprincis 4:47.89; 200 free relay: 2. 1:51.00.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Eagles go 1-2 in meet
BRIDGEWATER — Clarke County beat East Rockingham 56-47 but lost to Turner Ashby 120-37 and Spotswood 62-45 in dual meet action on Thursday at Bridgewater College.
Clarke County leaders: 200 freestyle: 1. Kayla Sprincis 2:16.42; 400 freestyle: 1. Sprincis 4:44.64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.