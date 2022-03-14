WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys’ tennis team opened its season with a 6-3 win over Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Monday.
Singles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Nate Simmons 8-1; No. 2 Adriano Georgiev 8-0; No. 5 Jack Muldowney 8-1; No. 6 John Doepper 8-3. Sherando: No. 3 Adam Hall 8-6; No. 4 Justin Lee 8-5.
Doubles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Simmons/Georgiev 8-6; No. 3 Ben Yeager/Doepper 8-5. Sherando: No. 2 Hall/Lee 8-5.
James Wood 9, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood dropped only two games in defeating Skyline in each teams’ season opener on Monday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Ryan Stevens 8-0; No. 2 Scott Shepherd 8-0; No. 3 Zachery Harris 8-0; No. 4 Trenton Gould 8-0; No. 5 David Bass 8-1; No. 6 Landon Keffer 8-1.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Stevens/Shepherd 8-0; No. 2 Harris/Gould 8-0; No. 3 Bass/Keffer 8-0.
Girls’ tennis: Sherando 5, Millbrook 4
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando won two of three doubles matches in edging Millbrook in a season-opening Class 4 Northwestern District match on Monday.
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 2 Lea Blevins 9-7; No. 4 Emmy Woolever 8-4; No. 5 Jeana Costello 8-5. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-1; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-3; No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-3.
Doubles winners: Sherando: No. 2 Blevins/Morgan Sutphin 8-5; No. 3 Costello/Virani Bhagat 8-5. Millbrook: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-5.
James Wood 8, Skyline 1
WINCHESTER — James Wood swept the doubles matches in defeating Skyline in the season opener for both teams on Monday.
Singles winners: James Wood: No. 1 Caroline Partlow 8-1; No. 3 Charlotte Bass 8-2; No. 4 Bianca Linares 8-2; No. 5 Sydney Delawder 8-1; No. 6 Olivia Judd 8-1.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Partlow/Linares 8-2; No. 2 Bass/Delawder 8-1; No. 3. Grace Allen/Judd 8-1.
Girls' soccer: Broad Run 4, Sherando 0
ASHBURN — Sherando lost to Broad Run in the season opener for both teams in non-district action on Monday.
The Warriors had four shots and goalkeeper Camey Pinkley had 13 saves.
College baseball: SU 14, Guilford 6
GREENSBORO, N.C. — No. 18 Shenandoah University completed its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference sweep of the season Monday with a victory over Guilford College.
Shenandoah (12-4, 2-1 ODAC) scored five runs in the first inning. Guilford (3-8, 0-2) climbed to within 6-5 after seven innings, but the Hornets scored two runs in the eighth and six in the ninth and finished with 19 hits.
Recording three hits each were Kooper Anderson (two runs, RBI, double), Henry Delavergne (two-run home run in the first inning, four RBIs, two runs), Kyle Lisa (two doubles, two RBIs), Pearce Bucher (two runs), Sam Horn (three RBIs, stolen base) and Blaine Hansen (double). Matt Moon and Ryan Clawson scored two runs each.
Carson Kulina (2-0) got his second win in as many starts this season by throwing the first five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. He also struck out three.
Matt House pitched the eighth and ninth to earn his fifth save of the season. He allowed one run on three hits and had a pair of strikeouts.
Also on Monday, Delavergne was named the ODAC Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks. Delavergne went 8 for 10 in two games against Washington & Lee and Guilford. He went 5 for 6 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs in Sunday’s 16-9 win against the Quakers.
The Hornets return home for a 3 p.m. game on Tuesday against Nichols College.
Women’s lacrosse: SU’s Stiffler named ODAC PoW
Senior women’s lacrosse attacker Emma Stiffler earned her first-ever ODAC Player of the Week award on Monday after helping SU to one win in two games last week.
After contributing two goals and five assists for seven points in the Hornets 16-10 loss to No. 11 Messiah on Wednesday, Stiffler had four goals and one assist on Saturday in an 11-9 non-conference victory at Meredith College.
A two-time team captain and a 2021 first team All-ODAC honoree, Stiffler also had a combined three groundballs and two caused turnovers in those two contests.
