Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins announced on Friday afternoon that Friday night's Pioneers football game at Potomac Falls has been canceled.
In a phone interview at 4 p.m. on Friday, Mankins said he could not provide an answer as to why the game was postponed.
"We're just finding stuff out," Mankins said. "We got the information a little after 2 o'clock. We don't have a whole lot of information right now."
In an email sent out at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Mankins stated that next week's JV football game with Sherando has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday, and that next Friday's varsity game at Sherando is still on as scheduled.
Mankins stated in the email, "Our coaching staff has just finished working on adjusting the rosters so that we can make every attempt to safely get both games in. These changes will allow those JV players needing to switch positions to get two practices in before their game and will allow those JV players being pulled up for the varsity game to get four practices in."
Mankins stated in another email at 5:53 p.m. that the Pioneers "will work to try and find an opponent for our bye date, November 5. An update on this will be provided when and if available."
Millbrook (0-3) would not be able to play Potomac Falls on Nov. 5, because the Panthers are scheduled to play at Riverside that day.
Volleyball: Clarke County 3, Strasburg 2
STRASBURG — Clarke County improved to 5-3 (2-3 Bull Run District) by beating Strasburg by the scores of 25-14, 24-26, 27-25, 22-25, 15-11.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 17 kills; Allie Lynch 35 assists; Karly Erickson 8 aces; Abby Peace 11 kills, 2 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 12 digs.
Women's Soccer: SU 3, Hood 2
FREDERICK, Md. – Shenandoah University scored twice within 65 seconds in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and beat Hood College on Thursday.
Chandler Gallant scored in the first half for the Hornets (3-4) by knocking in a rebound of her penalty kick. The Blazers (0-5) tied the game 10 minutes into the second half.
Emma Bauer assisted SU's next two goals in the 63rd and 64th minutes, feeding Jordan Haack and Elizabeth McGee, respectively.
The Hornets outshot the Blazers, 15-4, and took five of the game's six corner kicks. Karissa Dominick made one save for SU.
