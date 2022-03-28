CJ Standen remembers being in awe at seeing Jordan Jackson, TJ Spain and Tyler Duckstein sign to play college football during a ceremony when he was a sophomore.
Now, he’s a part of a group that might just inspire future Pioneers.
Standen was one of three Millbrook football players who signed to compete at the college level in a ceremony held at Greenwood Mill Elementary School on Saturday. Each of them is headed to North Carolina. Standen will be in Murfreesboro to play for Chowan of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, while center Anthony Castillo and wide receiver Braden George will continue to be teammates in Fayetteville at NCAA Division III Methodist University, which competes in the USA South.
Those three join defensive back Timmy Higdon as Pioneers who have signed in the last month. Higdon will play for NCAA Division III Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Standen visited several Division III schools following a standout senior season in which he led the area with 52 catches for 1,024 yards (a 19.7 average) and seven TDs in 10 games. The All-Area First Team and All-Class 4 Northwestern District Second Team selection had nine more catches and 234 more receiving yards than any other area receiver even though Millbrook didn’t participate in the playoffs. In his final game against Eastern View, Standen had eight catches for a school-record 203 yards and one TD.
In January, Standen said Chowan quarterbacks coach Jayden Rlley was looking through Twitter and saw one of Standen’s posts about visiting another college, and he then preceded to look at Standen’s Hudl film online. After some initial communication, two weeks later Standen visited the campus.
“I like their coaching philosophy a lot,” said Standen, who will receive a partial academic scholarship, in a phone interview two weeks ago. “I like the culture there, and the vision they have for the future.”
Standen is joining a Hawks team that went 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the CIAA under second-year head coach Mark Hall, the most wins the program has had since 1983.
Standen will study business and was enthused to hear that’s considered to be one of the best academic programs at Chowan.
“As far as playing in college, it’s really a dream come true,” said Standen, who also gave serious consideration to D3 schools Christopher Newport and Randolph-Macon. “Before the season I set a goal for myself to play D2 football. Actually accomplishing that goal is really big for me.”
Castillo and George will join a Methodist program that went 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the USA South last year. The Monarchs are led by sixth-year head coach Keven Williams.
Castillo was named All-District and All-Area Honorable Mention last season. He helped the Pioneers average 262.8 yards per game and 18.2 points per game.
Castillo will study sports marketing.
George was named to the All-Area Second Team and selected All-District honorable mention after recording 34 catches for 438 yards (a 12.9 average) and four TDs.
George will major in either exercise and sports science, or kinesiology.
Higdon will join a Geneva team that went 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference under 29-year head coach Geno DeMarco.
Higdon recorded 20 tackles (14 solo) and four pass breakups last year for Millbrook and will likely study history at Geneva.
Boys' soccer: Handley 8, Skyline 0
WINCHESTER — Handley defeated Skyline in its home opener on Monday to improve to 2-1-1. The game took 60 minutes, and the Judges did not have to make a single save.
Handley leaders: Jonathan Ramirez 2 goals, 1 assist; Jonathan Romero 2 goals; Jag Fitzsimmons-Call 1 goal, 1 assist; Dash Fitzsimmons-Call, Sam Cornette 2 assists each; Rigoberto Cabrera-Guzman, James Fowler, Sergio Santos 1 goal each; Jackson Justice, Robert Avant 1 assist each; Owen Turnbull, Bryce Pollak combined shutout.
Boys' tennis: Handley 9, Spotswood 0
WINCHESTER — Handley improved to 6-0 with a non-district win over Spotswood.
Singles winners: No. 1 J.H. Herrington 8-1; No. 2 Brendan Love 8-1; No. 3 Neil Parikh 8-1; No. 4 N.R. Herrington 8-1; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-3; No. 6 Nathan Thomas 9-7.
Doubles winners: No. 1 J.H. Herrington/Love 8-0; No. 2 Parikh/Dickson 8-1; No. 3 N.R. Herrington/Nathan Thomas 8-3.
Girls' soccer: Sherando 2, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Kelsey Johnson scored two goals and Sherando coach Stacey Macoff earned her first career win as the Warriors defeated Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Monday.
The Warriors are 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the district.
Other Sherando leaders: Carson Foltz, Sophia Straightiff 1 assist each; Camey Pinkley shutout in goal.
Handley 8, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Julia Nerangis had a hat trick to lead Handley to a win over Skyline on Monday. The Judges are 4-0.
Other Handley leaders: Taylor Roark 1 goal, 2 assists; Mikayla Balio 2 goals; Samantha Stevens 1 goal, 1 assist; Jailynn Rivera 1 goal; Madison Hobson. Emeryce Worrell 1 assist each; Emma Westfall 2 saves.
Softball: Kettle Run 13, Sherando 3 (6)
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run broke a 3-3 tie with nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, then tacked on another run in the sixth to defeat Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Monday.
In the fifth inning, the Cougars had nine hits, including a two-run inside-the-park home run, and took advantage of two errors by Sherando (1-4, 0-1 district). The Warriors had three hits and six errors total.
Sherando leaders: Meghan Harris 1-2, double, 2 RBIs; Abby Vadnais 1-1, 2 runs, 2 walks; Allison Williams 1-1, double, 2 walks.
