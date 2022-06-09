Millbrook senior football linebacker Aidan Long signed with NCAA Division III Saint Vincent College on Thursday.
Located in Latrobe, Pa., Saint Vincent competes in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The Bearcats went 5-6 overall and 4-5 in the PAC last year.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Long was a four-year varsity member, three-year starter and an All-Area Second Team selection as a senior, when he recorded 86 tackles (48 solo) to rank first on the team and sixth in the area. He was also named Class 4 Northwestern District honorable mention.
Long will major in business and management.
Football: SU promotes assistant Oliver
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University coach Scott Yoder announced Thursday that he has promoted longtime assistant and former Hornets player Kalvin Oliver to defensive coordinator.
Oliver, a member of the Hornets inaugural football team in 2000, has been an assistant coach since his graduation in 2004. He takes over the defensive coordinator role from Brock McCullough, who departed the staff last month to enter into private business.
After serving as a part-time assistant from 2004 until 2011, Oliver was promoted into his full-time role prior to the 2012 season. Yoder retained Oliver when he was hired in December of 2012. Oliver has served as the Hornets defensive line coach and run game coordinator while also serving as the special teams coordinator over the past nine seasons.
“I am so happy to make this move,” Yoder said in a news release. “When Brock decided to resign, I knew immediately that our defensive coordinator was already on our staff. Kalvin has always done a great job with the guys up front and I have 100 percent confidence in his ability to run the defense.”
Baseball: SU’s Bucher receives honor
AUSTIN, Texas — Shenandoah University’s Pearce Bucher was named Academic All-America in selections announced Wednesday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Bucher, a former Sherando High School standout, hit a team-best .397 for the Hornets, who captured the ODAC Tournament. The two-time All-ODAC honoree hit safely in the final 36 games of the year and had 27 multiple-hit games.
Bucher, a graduate student in the Master’s of Public Health program after graduating with his undergraduate degree in exercise science, has a 3.90 GPA in his graduate program after posting a 3.70 as an undergrad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.