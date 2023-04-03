WINCHESTER — Millbrook High School players recorded five 8-0 victories as the Pioneers rolled to an 8-1 Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis victory against James Wood on Monday.
Millbrook improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the district, while the Colonels dropped to 5-3, 2-2.
Singles winners: Millbrook: No.1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 4 Kiley Carter 8-5; No. 5 Nora Lewis 8-2; No. 6 Sarah Dalton 8-0. James Wood: No. 3 Sydney Delawder 8-3.
Doubles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Knox-Townes 8-0; No. 2 Peyton Cotterell-Carter 8-6; No. 3 Lewis-Dalton 8-0.
Boys' tennis: James Wood 9, Millbrook 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood cruised to a Class 4 Northwestern District sweep against Millbrook on Monday.
The Colones improved to 5-2 overall, 2-1 district.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 8-2; No. 2 Ryan Stevens 8-2; No. 3 Scott Shepherd 8-1; No. 4 Josh Lucas 8-5; No. 5 Lane Pugh 8-2; No. 6 David Hutchins 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Borromeo-Stevens 8-0; No. 2 Shepherd-Lucas 8-0; No. 3 Pugh-Hutchins 8-3.
Baseball: James Wood 3, Broad Run 1
WINCHESTER — Three James Wood pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Colonels scored three runs in the first inning to knock off Broad Run on Monday.
Colin McGuire allowed four hits, a run and a walk, while striking out six over 4.2 innings. Garret McAlexander struck out the only batter he faced and Daniel Franceschi picked up the save with two innings of hitless relief with one walk and four strikeouts.
In the first, John Copenhaver singled, stole second base and scored on Kemper Omps' single to give the Colonels (9-1) a 1-0 lead. After a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Eli Miller drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Jared Neal plated another with a single. Copenhaver and Neal each had two hits in the game.
Palmyra-Macedon 6, Clarke County 0
MYRTLE BEACH. S.C. — Clarke County was held to three hits as the Eagles dropped their opener on Monday against Palmyra-Macedon at the Mingo Bay Classic.
Matt Sipe (stolen base), Camden McCarty and Caleb Erickson each had a hit for the Eagles (2-4). Hunter Norton started for Clarke County and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Kaden McKenzie relieved and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.