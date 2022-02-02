WARRENTON — Millbrook overcame a 23-9 deficit at the half and a 33-23 deficit after three quarters to defeat Fauquier 47-42 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' basketball action on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (16-2, 8-0 district) outscored the Falcons 24-9 in the fourth quarter.
Millbrook leaders: Kennedi Rooks, Hannah Stephanites 15 points each; Kaylene Todd 8 points; Lauren Bartlett 6 points.
Luray 57, Clarke County 34
BERRYVILLE — Luray steadily pulled away from Clarke County on Wednesday to win in Bull Run District action.
The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter, but Luray led 20-14 at the half and 40-25 after three quarters against the Eagles (10-4, 7-3 district).
Leaders — Clarke County: Kiera Rohrbach 9 points, 8 rebounds; Ellie Brumback 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Hailey Evans 7 rebounds, 3 steals. Luray: Emilee Weakley 22 points.
James Wood-Jefferson canceled
According to the James Wood girls' basketball Twitter account, Wednesday's game with Jefferson (W.Va.) at Frederick County Middle School could not be played due to an official scheduling error.
The Colonels (8-7, 5-3 Class 4 Northwestern District) will host Sherando (17-2, 9-0) at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Frederick County Middle School.
Boys' basketball: Millbrook 69, Fauquier 58
WARRENTON — Millbrook remained perfect in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a victory over Fauquier on Wednesday.
Millbrook leaders: Detric Brown 21 points; Tyler Seminaro 18 points; Javell Holmes 10 points; Ryan Liero 8 points.
Women's basketball: SU 57, Roanoke 54
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University ran its winning streak to six games with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Roanoke, which came into Wednesday night with a perfect 10-0 conference record.
With 13 seconds left, freshman Terese Greene scored on a running layup in the lane for the Hornets (13-4, 8-4 ODAC) to give SU a 55-54 lead against the Maroons (15-3, 10-1).
Following a timeout to advance the ball, Roanoke missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with six seconds remaining. After two fouls, Hornets sophomore Madisen Kimble drained both of her free throw attempts with three seconds remaining to make it 57-54.
Roanoke tried to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but the Maroons missed from 25 feet away as time expired.
In the fourth quarter, the two teams traded the lead eight times and were tied on four other occasions. The Hornets led 15-13 after one quarter, 25-19 at the half and 44-43 after three quarters.
Olivia Weinel paced SU with 13 points with Greene and Sarah Sondrol each adding 10.
The Hornets were 21 of 51 from the field (41 percent) and had 29 rebounds while Roanoke shot 38 percent (19 of 50) and had 34 rebounds.
Men's basketball: Virginia Wesleyan 63, SU 62
VIRGINIA BEACH — Host Virginia Wesleyan edged Shenandoah on Wednesday night in ODAC play.
The Hornets (3-17, 2-9 ODAC), seeking their first-ever win over Virginia Wesleyan (11-8, 7-3), had the final possession of regulation after the Marlins missed two free throws with six seconds left.
SU's Davion Roberts (11 points), grabbed the rebound. The Hornets were out of timeouts, however, and they could not advance the ball fast enough up the court to get off a legitimate scoring attempt.
A fastbreak jumper by Roberts at the end of a 14-2 run tied the game at 50-50 with 8:45 left. VWU took the lead for good with 3:42 remaining and led 62-56 with 1:10 left.
Jaylen Williams (21 points, eight rebounds, three assists), the ODAC's leading scorer, brought the Hornets to within one at 63-62 thanks to a driving layup with six seconds left.
Deondre McNeill had nine points and 10 rebounds for SU.
SU shot 49 percent (26 of 53) from the field to 42 percent (27 of 64) for the Marlins.
