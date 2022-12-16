WINCHESTER — Six players scored in double figures for the Millbrook girls' basketball team as it defeated Handley 84-24 on Friday in the Class 4 Northwestern District opener for both teams at the Judges' Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (5-1) led 17-5 after one quarter, 42-10 at the half and 67-19 after three quarters against Handley (3-6).
Leaders: Millbrook: Hannah Stephanites 15 points; Michaela Owens 14 points; Kaylene Todd, Kiara Hill 11 points each; Jaliah Jackson, Kamora Talley 10 points each. Handley: Cameron Hobson 8 points; Laura Hogan 7 points.
Earlier in the week, Handley lost to Skyline 47-40 on Monday and defeated Independence 46-35 in overtime on Wednesday, with both games also taking place at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium. Olivia Jett scored seven of her 10 points as the Judges outscored Independence 14-3 in overtime.
Handley leaders vs. Skyline: Jadyn Washington 18 points; Hogan 11 points.
Other Handley leaders vs. Independence: Hogan 12 points; Washington, Hobson 7 points each.
Jefferson 61, James Wood 40
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Jefferson (W.Va.) earned a season split against James Wood win a win on Friday.
The Colonels (1-5) trailed 13-11 after one quarter, 29-20 at the half and 47-31 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 17 points, 12 rebounds; Jolie Jenkins 15 points, 7 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 6 points.
Boys' basketball: Clarke County 73, Page County 60
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County dominated the third quarter and went to defeat Page County in the Eagles' Bull Run District opener on Friday.
Clarke County (3-2) led 13-11 after one quarter and 32-30 at the half, then broke open the game by outscoring the Panthers 26-6 in the third quarter for a 58-36 lead.
Clarke County leaders: Will Booker 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Josh Crawford 9 points, 2 steals; Louie Marino 9 points, 2 assists; Tyler Sansom 8 points, 2 assists, 2 steals; Tanner Sipe 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Michael Kerr-Hobert 7 points, 6 assists, 4 steals.
