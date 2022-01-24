POTOMAC FALLS — Avery O'Roke (28) and Kennedi Rooks (20) combined for 48 points to lead the Millbrook girls' basketball team to a 58-27 non-district win over Potomac Falls on Monday.
The Pioneers (13-1) led 12-4 after one quarter, 32-9 at the half and 42-19 after three quarters.
Boys' basketball: Clarke County 62, Central 58
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County had a two-game winning streak snapped in a Bull Run District loss to Central on Monday.
Central led 14-7 after one quarter, 25-17 at the half and 40-34 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Matthew Sipe 17 points; Luke Lyman 14 points; Will Booker 11 points; Cordell Broy 8 points.
Men's basketball: Lynchburg 84, Shenandoah 68
WINCHESTER — The University of Lynchburg rallied for an 84-68 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Shenandoah University on Monday evening at Wilkins Center.
Shenandoah (3-13, 2-5 ODAC) led 39-35 at the half and 61-53 with 11:16 left, but Lynchburg (10-5, 4-2) outscored SU 31-7 over the remainder of the contest. A Tharon Suggs 3-pointer, one of nine for Lynchburg, with 6:32 remaining gave Lynchburg the lead for good at 65-64.
Suggs finished with 29 points and Israel Lockamy added 21 for Lynchburg.
Jaylen Williams paced SU with 24 points while Davion Roberts added 11.
Shenandoah shot 36 percent (25 of 70) from the field and had 38 rebounds. Lynchburg was 26 of 58 (45 percent) and pulled down 44 boards.
The win was the 200th of Lynchburg head coach Hilliary Scott's career.
Shenandoah continues its homestand on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. ODAC contest against Roanoke. This matchup is SU's Coaches versus Cancer benefit game.
