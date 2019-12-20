WINCHESTER — Avery O'Roke scored 26 points to lead the Millbrook girls' basketball team to a 57-31 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Friday. The Pioneers (9-0, 3-0 district) led 18-9 after one quarter, 30-16 at the half and 47-21 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Ali Hauck 14 points.
Sherando 43, Liberty 36
BEALETON — Sherando took a 21-12 lead at the half and went on to beat Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday. The Warriors (5-4, 2-2 district) led 28-20 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Haley Mack 15 points; Grace Burke 10 points.
James Wood 58, Kettle Run 19
NOKESVILLE — James Wood improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Kettle Run on Friday.
James Wood leaders: Makayla Firebaugh 26 points; Jenny Kerns 9 points; Emma Bursey 8 points.
Jefferson 58, Handley 17
WINCHESTER — Handley fell to 2-6 with a loss to Jefferson (W.Va.) on Thursday. The Judges trailed 17-4 after one quarter, 29-10 at the half and 50-12 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 7 points, Jadyn Washington 6 points.
Friday's score: Clarke County 43, East Rockingham 37. Clarke is 4-3, 1-1 Bull Run District.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
East Rockingham 65, Clarke County 44
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County dropped to 0-2 in Bull Run District action with a loss to East Rockingham on Friday. The Eagles are 2-6 overall.
Clarke County leaders: Volkan Ergen 12 points, 7 rebounds; Ellis Nei 10 points, 4 steals.
Millbrook 60 Fauquier 47
WINCHESTER — Millbrook improved to 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Fauquier on Friday.
Millbrook leaders: Julien Hagerman 17 points; Tyson Stewart 12 points; Kaden Buza 11 points.
James Wood 30, Kettle Run 23
NOKESVILLE — James Wood outscored the Cougars 14-6 in the fourth quarter and improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Kettle Run on Friday. The Colonels led 5-0 after one quarter and 11-9 at the half before falling behind 17-16 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Levaughan Freeman 12 points, 7 rebounds; Ethan Russell 7 rebounds.
Friday's score: Liberty 67, Sherando 57. Warriors are 3-5, 1-3 Class 4 Northwestern District.
BOYS' INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Newman takes second in shot put at Holiday Classic
LYNCHBURG — Handley senior Quinton Newman placed second in the shot put with a mark of 45 feet, 5.5 inches at the 73-school Holiday Classic at Liberty University on Friday. No team scores were kept.
Handley leaders: High jump: 3. Isaiah Lowry 6-0; Pole vault: 3. William McKay 13-6; 4x200: 4th in 1:35.41; 1,600: 6. Bennett Cupps 4:36.43; 55: 7. Miles Ashe 1:35.41;
Sherando leaders: 55 hurdles: 3. Eldon Agard 8.12; Shot put: 3. Connor Madagan 45-4; 8. William Fletcher 44-4.5.
GIRLS' INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
McConnell takes fourth in shot put at Holiday Classic
LYNCHBURG — Handley's Ashlea McConnel placed fourth in the shot put with a mark of 32 feet, 8 inches to lead local athletes at the Holiday Classic at Liberty University on Friday.
Handley leaders: 4x400: 5th in 4:30.86; Pole vault: 6. Mary McKay 9-6.
Sherando leaders: 4x400: 6th in 4:31.25; 1,000: 7. Molly Robinson 3:22.59; 1,600: 7. Eva Winston 5:37.69.
WRESTLING
Sherando 55, South County 21
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando won eight contested matches in a dual competition with South County on Thursday.
Sherando winners: Pins — Devin Hardy 120 pounds; Brogan Teter 132; Heath Rudolph 145; Luke Waits 152; Colton Foltz 182; Keith Gouveia 285. Others — Brandon Blair (138); Aydan Willis (220).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Johnson named honorable mention Conference USA
Millbrook graduate and Marshall University redshirt junior defensive back Nazeeh Johnson was an honorable mention selection to the Conference USA team that was released last week.
Johnson has 78 tackles (third one the team), one interception and six pass breakups (second on the team) for the Herd (8-4), who will take on Central Florida (9-3) in the Gasparilla Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Bahamonde, McPartland earn ECAC recognition
DANBURY, Conn. — Former Clarke County standout Nick Bahamonde, now at Ithaca College, and former Sherando standout Brogan McPartland, now at Harvard, were selected All-ECAC in their respective Divisions this week.
Bahamonde, the Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year and first team all-conference member, was a first team placekicker in Division III. He went 11-for-13 in field goals this season and was 48-for-51 on extra points for the Bombers (8-3). He also booted 29 touchbacks in 72 kickoffs.
McParland was a second team pick in Division I Football Championship Subdivision for the Crimson (4-6).
McPartland led the Ivy League with 9.5 sacks and had 13.5 tackles for loss. After missing the first three games of the campaign, the senior finished tied for the seventh-most tackles on the team with 36. McPartland was a first team All-Ivy pick.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Augsburg 72, Shenandoah 60
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — National power Augsburg University pulled away from Shenandoah University Friday in a non-league victory at the Puerto Rico Clasico Friday.
Augsburg (6-2) led 37-32 at halftime against the Hornets (3-6). The game was tied at 32 with 1:59 left in the first half before the Auggies reeled off an 11-1 run that bridged halftime to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Harry Wall snapped this string by hitting three consecutive from the line at the 16:27 mark of the second, but the damage was done. Shenandoah would get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
SU was led by Jalen Hill (14 points) and Chris Chaney (12 points, 11 rebounds).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 62, Illinois Tech 37
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Shenandoah University completed its play at the Puerto Rico Clasico Friday with a 62-37 non-league victory over Illinois Tech.
Shenandoah (6-3) led wire-to-wire in the blowout victory over the Scarlet Hawks (0-10). The Hornets scored 17 of the first 24 points of the game and led 27-14 at haltime and 45-25 after three quarters.
The Hornets were led by Sarah Donley (eight points and seven rebounds 20 minutes of action), Jordan Sondrol (12 points, 8 rebounds, 100th career block), Sarah Sondrol (11 points), Regan Johnson (10 points), Sierra St. Cyr (10 rebounds) and Ashley Stone (8 rebounds.
