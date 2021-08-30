WINCHESTER — Millbrook placed third out of 12 teams at the 33rd Bryan Gunter Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday at the Winchester Country Club.
The Pioneers recorded a four-player score of 329 to place only behind Loudoun County (305) and Brentsville (322). Handley was fourth (332), James Wood was fifth (334) and Sherando was 11th (416).
Brentsville's Alex Bae shot an even-par 72 to win the individual title by two strokes over Loudoun County's Nick Alexander (74). Handley's Jack Thome was the top local golfer, placing fifth overall with a 77.
Millbrook scorers: Will Croyle 79; Nick Gressley 79; Richie Pell 85; Jack Hersey 86.
Other Handley scorers: Jag Fitzimmons 84; Austin Smith 85; John-Henry Herrington 86.
James Wood scorers: Caden Ganczak 81; Braeden Crawford 81; Luke Davis 85; Brayden Rockwell 87.
Sherando scorers: Kadin Kasuboski 97; Josh Call 104; Isaiah Doeden 104; David Johnston 111.
Volleyball: Independence 3, Handley 2
ASHBURN — Handley lost for the first time this season in a non-district match with Independence on Monday by the scores of 25-13, 23-25, 18-25, 25-20, 17-15. The Judges are 2-1.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 19 kills, 5 aces, 13 assists, 10 digs; Mya Swiger 18 digs, 3 aces; Anna Prosser 14 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.