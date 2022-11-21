Millbrook graduate and sophomore running back Diante Ball was the only Dickinson College football player to be selected to the All-Centennial Conference First Team in selections announced last week.
Ball — who was an Honorable Mention choice last year — led the NCAA Division III Centennial Conference in rushing yards (1,105), rushing yards per game (110.5), and yards per carry (5.4) on 204 attempts. He also scored 11 TDs on the ground to rank second in the 10-team league and caught 19 passes for 173 yards and one TD.
Ball had five games where he rushed for more than 100 yards, including a 35-9 win on Sept. 17 at Gettysburg where he recorded 277 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and added three catches for 46 yards and a TD. Ball also rushed for three TDs in a 24-carry, 197-yard effort on Oct. 29 in a 45-7 win over Juniata College.
Located in Carlisle, Pa., Dickinson went 3-7 overall and 3-6 to tie for sixth in the Centennial this year.
Hall named to All-MEC Second Team
Sherando graduate and Frostburg State University graduate student tight end Will Hall was named to the All-Mountain East Conference Football Second Team last week.
Hall helped the NCAA Division II Bobcats average 27.5 points and 372.1 yards per game to rank seventh in the 12-team MEC in both categories. Hall also had one catch for 26 yards.
Located in Maryland, Frostburg State went 8-3 overall and 7-3 in MEC games to place third in the conference.
