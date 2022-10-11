Millbrook graduate and Ohio Wesleyan University junior quarterback Kaden Buza was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Football Offensive Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Buza completed 17 of 23 passes for 296 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-7 win over Denison on Saturday to improve the Bishops’ record to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the NCAA Division III NCAC. Buza is just the fourth Ohio Wesleyan player to throw for five TDs in a game and the first since 2015.
Buza directed a 95-yard scoring drive on OWU’s first possession of the game at Ohio Wesleyan’s Selby Stadium in Delaware, Ohio. He had completions of 24, 28 and 26 yards and finished the drive with a one-yard TD pass. He tossed a four-yard TD pass on the Bishops’ second possession, a 24-yard TD pass on OWU’s third possession and made it 27-0 with a seven-yard TD pass in the final minute of the first half. Buza added a 37-yard TD pass on the opening possession of the second half.
For the season, Buza has completed 48 of 72 passes for 754 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions and also has 30 carries for 111 yards and one TD rushing while playing in all five games.
Ohio Wesleyan is next in action on Saturday in another NCAC game at Wabash in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — James Wood remained undefeated by beating Fauquier by the scores of 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 on Tuesday in a Class 4 Northwestern District match.
The Colonels are 16-0 (10-0 district).
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 11 kills; Melia Burch 7 kills; Addie Pitcock 6 kills; Ella Kelchner 3 solo blocks; Hannah McCullough 18 assists, 3 aces; Carsyn Vincent 6 digs.
Millbrook 3, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — Madison Koeller had 38 assists, six blocks and four digs to lead Millbrook to a 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 14-1 (7-1 district).
Other Millbrook leaders: Gracie Behneke 10 kills, 4 aces; Ashley Roberts 8 kills, 6 blocks; Berkeley Konrady 10 kills.
Clarke County 3, Strasburg 1
STRASBURG — Clarke County defeated Strasburg 25-7, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18 in Bull Run District action on Tuesday night.
The Eagles are 10-7 (9-4 district).
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 22 assists; Anna Spencer 11 kills, 5 aces; Marlee Backover 9 digs; Audrey Gaerig 5 aces; Keira Rohrbach 2 blocks.
Cross country: Millbrook’s Hayden 2nd at Albemarle
EARLYSVILLE — Millbrook senior Nick Hayden placed second out of 256 runners to lead the Pioneers to 21st out of 34 scoring boys’ teams on Saturday at the Albemarle Invitational held at Panorama Farms.
Hayden recorded a time of 15 minutes, 36.3 seconds over 3.1 miles to finish only behind Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett (15:32.5).
Glen Allen won with 86 points and Western Albemarle was second with 132. Millbrook scored 506 points.
Senior Madison Murphy was the only Pioneer to compete in the girls’ varsity race. She placed 16th out of 204 runners in 19:49.8. The Covenant School’s Reese Dalton won by 1.3 seconds in 18:07.4. Western Albemarle was first out of 28 scoring teams with 76 points, 65 better than runner-up Western Albemarle (141).
Other Millbrook boys’ scorers: 95. Austin Conley 17:49.1; 114. Tyler Mallen 18:01.4; 142. Teague Mendez 18:23.1; 171. Caden Treiber 18:41.9.
Men’s soccer: Wood grad Russell 2nd in nation in saves
James Wood graduate Ethan Russell, a junior goalkeeper at Mount St. Mary’s University, ranks second in NCAA Division I in saves as of Monday with 61.
Russell has started all 11 games for the Mountaineers, who are 6-4-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Russell’s save total is just one behind Jonathan Kliewer of Detroit Mercy. Russell also ranks ninth in saves per game (5.6). Russell is allowing 1.73 goals per game and has one shutout. He has stopped 76.3 percent of the shots he’s faced.
The Mountaineers are next in action on Wednesday at Manhattan.
College volleyball: Virginia Wesleyan 3, SU 1
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Wesleyan University improved to 16-5 overall and 7-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference by beating Shenandoah University 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 on Tuesday.
The match featured 20 ties and eight lead changes with eight of those ties coming in the second and seven in the fourth as the Hornets fell to 7-9 (3-4 ODAC).
In that decisive fourth set, VWU broke a 20-20 tie with two consecutive service aces followed by an attack error and another service ace that put the Marlins one point from victory.
A Virginia Wesleyan attack error along with a Kate Poppo service ace cut the Hornets' deficit in half before the hosts clinched it on an SU service error.
SU was led by Jillian Warter (14 kills), Brooke Gast (nine kills), Brooke Wagner (24 assists), Becka Nguyen (16 assists), Emma Thompson (23 digs) and Poppo (13 digs, six kills).
The Hornets hit .220 with 47 kills against 20 errors in 123 attempts. The Marlins hit .248 (56-22—137).
