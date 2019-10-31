WINCHESTER — Thursday's scheduled Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball championship game between top-seeded James Wood and No. 2 Millbrook has been moved to Tuesday at the Colonels' Shirley Gymnasium.
With a tornado watch in effect and the threat of severe thunderstorms on Thursday, school officials moved the game to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. James Wood (21-3) defeated Millbrook (20-2) in both of their regular-season meetings. James Wood won 3-2 on Sept. 26 and 3-0 on Oct. 24.
The Region 4C tournament dates have been changed to Nov. 11 for the semifinals and Nov. 13 for the championship. Millbrook will play at Dulles District regular-season champion and seven-time defending state champion Loudoun County in one semifinal. James Wood will host the second seed out of the Dulles District in the other semifinal. That team will be determined by the results of next week's Dulles District tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Strasburg 3, Clarke County 1
STRASBURG — Sixth-seeded Clarke County fell 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17 against No. 3 Strasburg in the Bull Run District quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Eagles (9-12) await Region 2B pairings and will be in action next week.
CHEERLEADING
Clarke County fourth in Region 2B
ELKTON — Clarke County placed fourth after advancing to the second round at Wednesday's Region 2B competition at East Rockingham High School.
Stuarts Draft (first) and Page County (second) were the two teams that advanced to the Class 2 state meet at the event. East Rockingham placed third.
Earning all-region honors for the Eagles were Chloe Eichenlaub (first team) and Rachel Cascio and Kaleigh Elrod (both second team).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SU picked 7th in ODAC
FOREST — Defending ODAC tournament champion Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 7 selection of ODAC coaches in poll results announced Thursday morning as part of the league's annual media day.
Shenandoah, which swept its way to it first-ever ODAC title last season as the No. 8 seed, received 92 points in the poll to come in the No. 7 position.
The Hornets went 16-14 last year and 8-10 in the ODAC during the regular season. SU returns all four starters and 14 players from last year's team.
SU is 32 points clear of No. 8 Virginia Wesleyan and just three points back of Emory & Henry and Roanoke, which tied for the fifth spot.
Guilford, the 2019 regular-season champion and the Hornets quarterfinal round victim at the 2019 ODAC championships, is the pick to win it all in 2020. The Quakers have seven first place votes and 139 points.
Washington & Lee and Randolph-Macon, whom Shenandoah defeated in the championship and semifinals, respectively, split the remaining six first-place votes. W&L is the No. 2 pick with 127 points and R-MC third at 123.
SU opens its 2019-20 season on Nov. 9 with a 1 p.m. non-league home game versus Marymount.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
'Meet the Coaches' night for SU next week
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University director of intercollegiate athletics Bridget Lyons announced Thursday that the department will hold its annual "Meet the Coaches" night for winter sports on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The event moves to the Greene Turtle Restaurant in Winchester this year and begins at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be offered with a cash bar available.
In addition to basketball coaches Adam Walsh and Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft, head indoor track & field coach Andy Marrocco will be on hand to discuss their upcoming seasons.
New head men's wrestling coach Tim McGuire, along with selected student-athletes from the basketball and track programs, will be available during the meet-and-greet portion of the event.
This free event begins is open to the public. Fans interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Donna Cates at 540-665-4566 or dcates@su.edu by 5 p.m. on Monday.
The ODAC opener is November 20 versus Virginia Wesleyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.