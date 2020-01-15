SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Millbrook overcame an eight-point deficit in the second quarter and scored a 62-53 boys' basketball victory against Jefferson (W.Va.) on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (11-4), who defeated Jefferson 73-58 earlier in the season, won their ninth straight game. They led 8-6 after one quarter, but Jefferson opened the second with a 14-2 run to go ahead 23-15 midway through the period. The Pioneers rallied with a 14-3 run to close out the half with a 29-26 lead.
Millbrook pushed the lead to 49-39 after three quarters and led by as many as 13 in the final quarter before the Cougars rallied. Jefferson got as close as 56-52 before the Pioneers pulled away.
Millbrook leaders: Jordan Jackson 12 points, 5 rebounds; Tyson Stewart 12 points; Julien Hagerman 10 points, 5 rebounds; Kaden Buza 8 points; Tarelle Hayden 8 points.
James Wood 53, Warren County 52
WINCHESTER — Jaden Ashby made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left as James Wood edged Warren County for its second win in two nights with less than a second remaining.
Ashby drove left and split two defenders and was knocked to the floor on the game-winning play for the Colonels (10-3), who topped Fauquier 53-50 at the buzzer on Tuesday.
The score was tied 25-25 at the half and the Colonels led 37-36 heading into the final period.
James Wood leaders: Lavaughan Freeman 13 points, 11 rebounds; Carson Baker 13 points; Ashby 9 points; Jacob Medina 9 points.
James Wood 53, Fauquier 50
WINCHESTER — Jacob Medina's steal and 3-point play at the the buzzer gave the Colonels a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Fauquier on Tuesday.
With the score tied at 50-50, Medina came from off his man and swiped the ball from a Falcon dribbler. He raced downcourt and was ruled to have scored just before the buzzer went off as he was being fouled. He made the free throw for the final margin.
The Colonels improved to 5-2 in the district.
Leaders — James Wood: Jaden Ashby career-high 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Lavaughan Freeman 12 points; 11 rebounds; Medina 9 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
James Wood 80, Warren County 27
WINCHESTER — James Wood cruised to an easy victory against Warren County at Shirley Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Colonels (11-2) led the Wildcats (1-11) by a 39-14 margin at the half and 65-20 after three quarters.
Leaders — James Wood: Makayla Firebaugh 16 points; Brenna Prunty 14 points; Brynna Nesselrodt 14 points; Olivia Miller career-high 12 points; Emma Bursey 8 points.
Clarke County 36, Stonewall Jackson 35
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County rallied down the stretch to defeat Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action on Wednesday.
The Eagles trailed 30-29, but went ahead for good on Raegan Owens' fourth 3-pointer of the game. With her team leading 34-32, Sara Wenzel made two late free throws to ice the game.
Leaders — Clarke County: Owens 14 points; Alison Sipe 8 points; Wenzel 6 points; Ellie Brumback 6 points; Stonewall Jackson: Annika Dellinger 10 points; Eli Dellinger 9 points.
Handley 40, Liberty 29
WINCHESTER — Handley outscored Liberty 16-5 in the third quarter netted a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Tuesday. The Judges (3-11, 2-5 district) led 4-3 after one quarter, 10-9 at the half and 26-14 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 12 points, Tierney Finley 10 points.
Millbrook 64, Kettle Run 28
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook remained perfect at 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Emily Magee 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Ali Hauck 14 points, 13 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 blocks; Avery O'Roke 13 points; Kennedi Rooks 8 points, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Lauren Bartlett 6 points, 4 steals.
WRESTLING
Millbrook splits pair of matches
CULPEPER — Millbrook split two duals during a matchup as four Class 4 Northwestern District teams competed on Wednesday.
The Pioneers fell 51-19 against Liberty, but bounced back for a 57-24 triumph against host Culpeper County.
Millbrook leaders: Elliot Rivera (106) 2-0; Matthew Topham (113) 2-0; Daniel Flores (220) 2-0, 1 pin.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Curry to rejoin James Madison squad
HARRISONBURG — Former Handley standout Kevin Curry has rejoined James Madison University's football program as a walk-on.
As a true freshman this past fall, Curry made three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in two games before leaving the team in October for personal reasons.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia Wesleyan 71, Shenandoah 55
WINCHESTER — Both Shendadoah University and Virginia Wesleyan each shot the exact same percentage (37.7), but the Marlins attempted 16 more shots than the Hornets in an ODAC clash at the Wilkins Center on Wednesday.
Virginia Wesleyan got more shots (69-53) thanks to forcing 25 turnovers from SU, while committing just nine. The Hornets trailed 29-22 at the half and never led in the contest, which was last tied at 4-4. The Marlins (13-2, 5-1) increased their lead to as high as 55-37 with 7:48 left in the game.
Corey Pelham led four Virginia Wesleyan players in double figures with 19 points. Percy Burt added 16 points and eight rebounds. Christopher Chaney led SU (5-10, 2-4) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Alan Dabney added 10 points, while Ethan Diffee had eight points and nine rebounds.
