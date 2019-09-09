FRONT ROYAL — MIllbrook remained unbeaten on the volleyball season as the Pioneers rolled to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 victory against Warren County on Monday night.
Skylar Johnson served up 12 aces, while adding nine kills and eight assists for the Pioneers (4-0).
Millbrook leaders: Tori Johnson 11 kills, 6 digs; Autumn Stroop 11 assists; Madison Koeller 11 assists.
GOLF
Handley places second at invitational
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Handley took second among seven teams at the Berkeley Springs Invitational on Monday.
The Judges compiled a 346 total and finished just three strokes behind Jefferson (343) for the title.
Handley: Braxton Duvall 82, Jack Thome 85, Cody Williams 87, Brennan Smith 92.
MEN'S GOLF
SU places fifth in own tournament
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University finished in fifth among 11 teams at the Greene Turtle Invitational on Monday.
The Hornets shot a 311 to finish the two-day event at the par-71 Winchester Country Club with a 618 total. Bridgewater, tied for second after the opening round, shot 293 on the final day to finish at 597, nine shots in front of Lynchburg and 14 better than Round 1 leader Ferrum.
SU junior Blake Woodie, who was a co-leader after an opening-round 71, finished seventh overall after a 78 on Monday. Joseph Gesell (tied for 14th, 154), Josh Blanco (tied for 27th, 157) and Jeremy Mills (tied for 32nd, 158) were the Hornets' other top scorers.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Wise, Koeller shine for respective teams
Former area standouts Maggie Wise (Handley) and Abigail Koeller (Millbrook) recently had outstanding performances as their college teams opened play.
Wise, a sophomore, had a career-high 19 kills in one match and added 15 more as Middlebury opened its season with victories over Manhattanville (3-1) and Union (3-2).
Koeller, a freshman, recorded 22 kills, 24 digs, three blocks and an ace as Slippery Rock defeated Chestnut Hill (3-0) and fell to Walsh (3-0).
WINCHESTER SPEEDWAY
Feathers claims "Fall Brawl"
WINCHESTER — Trever Feathers drove to his third Late Model win of the season in Saturday night's 40-lap "Fall Brawl" main event. Feathers pocketed $4,000 for his fifth overall Winchester feature win of the season.
Allen Brannon and Justin Weaver brought the field to green. Brannon would pace the field until Weaver took over on Lap 14 and started to build a healthy lead.
The final caution on Lap 17 proved to be the turning point. Feathers cleared Brannon on the restart and went after Weaver. As the laps wound down, Weaver and Feathers ran side-by-side and dodged lapped traffic before Feathers secured the lead on Lap 37. Weaver ran door-to-door with Feathers over the final three laps with Feathers squeaking out the win by a car length.
Brannon placed third, while Daryl Hills and Kyle Hardy rounded out the top five. Heat wins for the 22-car race went to Dale Hollidge, Weaver and Brannon.
In support class action, Rob Nichols earned his third win of the season in the 15-lap Pure Stock feature. He was followed by Doug Hoffman, Craig Parrill. Dylan Rutherford and Jonathan DeHaven.
Chad Brill broke through for his first career division win in the 15-lap Enduro Stock main. He was followed by Dalton Dillman, Jeff Galvin, Jason Wilkins, and Randy Linaburg.
Ricky Shanholtz took his first track win in the 15-lap U-Car division. Robert Wilson, Chuckie Johnson, Mark Pollard and Jeff Wilkins completed the Top 5.
