WINCHESTER — Will Croyle shot a 3-over-par 39 to win by three shots and lead the Millbrook golf team to a 175-229 victory over Central in non-district action on Thursday at the Winchester Country Club.
Millbrook leaders: Nick Gressley 42, Richie Pell 46, Jack Hersey, Jack Muldowney 48 each.
Two local golfers qualify for VSGA Senior Am
WAYNESBORO — Winchester’s Scott Arthur and Scott Causby tied for third at the Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur qualifying tournament held on Monday at Orchard Creek Golf Course.
Arthur, a 62-year-old Winchester Country Club member, and Causby (52, Rock Harbor Golf Course) were two of the five people at the tournament who qualified for the VSGA Senior Amateur, a 50-and-over event which will take place Aug. 16-20 at Birdwood Golf at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville.
Arthur and Causby each shot a two-over-par 74 to finish three shots behind co-champions Greg Allsworth and Scott Richards (ages and hometowns were not provided in the results). Twenty-two people participated in the qualifying tournament.
