The girl who excels from shooting far away is looking forward to staying close to home.
Millbrook senior girls’ basketball guard Emily Magee — the area’s leading 3-point shooter last year — signed a National Letter of Intent to compete for NCAA Division II Frostburg State University on a partial scholarship in a signing ceremony at Millbrook on Wednesday.
Magee also had a scholarship offer from Division II Slippery Rock and an academic scholarship offer from Division III Bridgewater, but Frostburg State won out.
“It’s closer to home,” said Magee of the school in Frostburg, Md., about 70 miles from Winchester. “It’s a smaller campus and not too big, so I like that there’s not as many people there. And all the coaches are really nice, and the girls are welcoming.”
FSU has an enrollment of approximately 4,600 students.
Magee said the fact that FSU is transitioning to a higher division is also one of the things that appeals to her about it. The Bobcats are in their first year in Division II after competing in Division III previously. Frostburg State competes in the Mountain East Conference and is led by sixth-year head coach Carrie Saunders.
Magee made 42 of 102 3-pointers last year (41.2 percent) and averaged 9.6 points, 2.9 steals and 2.8 assists en route to earning second team Class 4 All-Northwestern District honors.
Magee said the Bobcats contacted her about playing for them about five months ago after seeing her play for the Winchester Rising Stars AAU team. About a month ago Magee went on an official visit to the campus.
“I’m really excited to be able to play college basketball,” said Magee, who is undecided on a major. “I never thought I would be able to my freshman year, so it’s really exciting to be able to fulfill my dream.”
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Millbrook-Broad Run start time moved up
Friday’s Region 4C quarterfinal game between Millbrook (7-3) and Broad Run (10-0) in Ashburn has been moved up to 6 p.m. from its original 7 p.m. start.
Spartans athletic director Ryan Young said Broad Run’s school play will start at 7 p.m., and the school wants to stagger the starting times to create less congestion around the school.
Region 4C tickets are $8 and only VHSL, VHSCA, and VIAAA passes can be accepted.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
James Madison 96, Shenandoah 48
HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University led early, but was blown out from there as James Madison University rolled over the Hornets.
The contest counted for the Dukes (2-1), but was an exhibition for SU (0-2).
The Hornets led 17-12 about eight minutes into the contest, but it was all JMU from there. The Dukes, who led 39-23 at the half, scored 50 of the next 60 points to take a 62-27 lead with 12:29 left in the game.
SU shot a wretched 19 of 77 (25 percent) from the floor, including 5 of 31 (16 percent) from 3-point range. The Dukes were 38 of 80 (48 percent).
Christopher Chaney led the Hornets with 11 points and nine rebounds. Michael Christmas had 19 points and 15 boards for the Dukes.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 52, Shenandoah 51
FREDERICK, Md. — Mia Savoy’s free throw with three seconds left capped a fourth-quarter comeback by Hood over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
Hood trailed 38-33 entering the final period. The Broncos made 7 of 8 shots in the quarter and Savoy’s 3-pointer tied the score at 51-51 with 1:17 remaining. After getting fouled with three seconds left, Savoy made the first of two free throws, but missed the second.
SU got the rebound. After a timeout, Ragan Johnson was fouled with less than a second remaining, but missed both free throws.
Johnson led the Hornets (0-2) with 16 points, while Jordan Sondrol added 13 points and eight rebounds. Savoy had 16 points to pace Hood (1-0).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Yergin among three Hornets honored by ODAC
FOREST — Senior Emily Yergin was a first team selection as three Hornets received All-ODAC honors in selections announced Wednesday.
Junior Abbie Marquette and sophomore Maiya Pencile were third team picks at back and midfield, respectively.
Yergin, the leading scorer in program history, became the first Hornet to receive four consecutive All-ODAC first team honors. Yergin leads the Hornets with 13 goals and is second with 30 points this season. With at least one game to play in the ECAC Tournament, Yergin holds the all-time points record (148) and goals mark (61).
Pencile leads the Hornets this season with 31 points (11 goals, 9 assists). Marquette fuels the defense from her center back position and has posted two goals and three assists.
Randolph-Macon’s Gabby Nelson was Player of the Year and Jay Howell was Coach of the Year. Virginia Wesleyan’s Sam Crawford was Rookie of the Year.
