WINCHESTER — Millbrook freshman Madison Murphy won the 1,600 meters and Handley junior Mary McKay won the pole vault at the Region 4C girls' indoor track & field meet on Monday at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center.
Complete results for the Region 4C boys’ meet were not available for the print edition at presstime.
Murphy won the 1,600 by 3.19 seconds in 5:06.56 and McKay captured the pole vault by 1 foot and 6 inches with a mark of 11 feet.
Fauquier won the team title with 149 points and Loudoun Valley was second with 111. Millbrook was third with 32 points, Handley tied for sixth with 27, James Wood was ninth with 22 and Sherando was 11th with 1.
The top three individuals and top three relays in each event, as well as those meeting qualifying standards, advanced to the Class 4 state meet, which will take place on March 2 and 3 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Leaders — Millbrook: 1,000: 2. Murphy 3:03.76; 55 hurdles: 2. Sarah Purdy 8.94. James Wood: 3,200: 3. Kenzie Konyar 11:48.32; High jump: 3. Audrey Sandy 5-0.
BOYS' INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Handley boys take second in region
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys won three events at the Region 4C indoor track & field meet on Monday at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center and took second place as a team.
Quinton Newman won the shot put by nine inches with a mark of 48 feet, 10 inches; Isaiah Lowry won the high jump by with a mark of 5-10 based on fewest misses; and the 4x200 team of Malachi Imoh, Aaron Lee, Jayden Vardaro and Miles Ashe won by 0.18 in a time of 1 minute, 35.05 seconds.
James Wood had two champions, with William Crowder taking the 55 meters by 0.08 in a time of 6.50 seconds and Logan Owens taking the triple jump by eight inches with a mark of 40-10.5.
The top three individuals and top three relays in each event as well as those meeting qualifying standards advanced to the Class 4 state meet, which will take place on March 2 and 3 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Loudoun Valley won the team title with 148 points, Handley was second with 45, James Wood was third with 41, Sherando was 10th with 20 and Millbrook was 12th with 2.
Leaders — Handley: 55: 2. Miles Ashe, 6.58; James Wood: Long jump: 2. Mi'kegue Franklin 20-5.5; 3. Logan Owens 19-7.5; Sherando: Triple jump: 2. Eldon Agard, 40-2.5; Shot put: 3. William Fletcher 45-3.25.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Golden named A-10 Player of the Week
Former Sherando standout and Richmond junior forward Grant Golden was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week on Monday.
On Wednesday at La Salle, Golden led all players with 16 points despite playing just 19 minutes in a 74-47 win over the Explorers, Richmond’s largest margin of victory ever in an Atlantic 10 road game. Golden made eight of his 11 shots from the field while adding six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals.
On Saturday against VCU in the Lumber Liquidators Capital City Classic, Golden registered 15 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists as the Spiders defeated the Rams 77-59, matching their largest win ever over their crosstown rivals. It was Golden’s 14th career double-double and fourth of the season.
This is Golden’s third career conference player of the week honor after winning his first two in consecutive weeks on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 last season.
For the season, Golden is averaging 13.1 points (third on the team) and 7.0 rebounds per game (first). Richmond is 19-6 (9-3 A-10) and hosts George Mason on Wednesday in its next game.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Konyar qualifies for PSAC championships
LEXINGTON — James Wood graduate and Bloomsburg University sophomore Kevin Konyar set a personal record in the 5,000 meters at the Virginia Military Institute Indoor Classic on Saturday to qualify for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship meet.
Konyar recorded a time of 15 minutes, 53.01 seconds to place 13th out of 30 runners. The PSAC meet will take place on Feb. 29 at Edinboro University.
