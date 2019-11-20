Shepherd University is going to be including another Pell in its boxscores.
Millbrook senior softball player Sophie Pell signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her career on a partial scholarship at NCAA Division II Shepherd University at a ceremony on Wednesday at Millbrook.
Pell’s father, Millbrook softball coach Rich Pell, was a Hall of Fame baseball player for the school located in Shepherdstown, W.Va., from 1994-97.
Pell — who will play in the middle infield for Shepherd (mostly at second base) — said she visited the campus in July to get to know third-year head coach Marissa Leslie and meet with the team on an overnight trip.
“I really like the campus,” said Pell in a phone interview on Tuesday. “And I really liked the girls. We clicked well. I think it’s a good place for me.
“They also have a very good nursing program, and that’s what I want to major in.”
Leslie led the Rams to a 42-18 record overall (a program record for wins) and a 23-9 mark in conference play as Shepherd advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. The Rams won the Atlantic Region but lost to West Chester in the Super Regionals. Shepherd finished the year ranked 19th in the nation.
In the spring, Pell led the Pioneers with a .396 average and 21 runs. She had two home runs, nine RBIs and was a second team Class 4 All-Northwestern District selection.
“I’m just excited to add on to their achievements,” said Pell of Shepherd. “I really like the program that they have.”
Shepherd also features local products Tori Seymour (Sherando, sophomore utility player) and Lindsey Anderson (James Wood, sophomore catcher/infielder).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Sherando’s Hall honored by Redskins
Sherando head coach Bill Hall was named the Redskins High School Coach of the Week on Nov. 9. Presented by Inova Sports Medicine, the award includes a $2,000 donation from the Redskins Charitable Foundation to the Sherando football program.
The news release from the Redskins states that the award is “designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities.”
The release states that Sherando activities coordinator Jason Barbe feels Hall and his staff “are adamant about providing their athletes with the top safety equipment and teaching them the proper techniques when it comes to tackling.”
As far as community work, Hall stated in an email that Sherando is involved in multiple projects.
These include setting up for WATTS (Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter), the nonprofit program that provides homeless adults with overnight shelter for a 20-week period from November to March; participating in Sherando’s Warrior Day of Caring and fundraisers for breast cancer awareness; and helping with Apple Blossom Festival parking and cleanup. Previously, Sherando has participated in a mentor program at Bass-Hoover Elementary School.
“He has great character,” said Barbe of Hall in the news release.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 57, Virginia Wesleyan 44
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University defeated Virginia Wesleyan in its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (2-2) led 15-11 after one quarter, 33-19 at the half and 49-28 after three quarters against the Marlins (1-3).
Olivia Weinel led three SU players who put up double figures in scoring with 16 points. Ragan Johnson had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals and Jordan Sondrol recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Sarah Donley added six rebounds and Sierra St. Cyr had eight points and three assists.
SU held Virginia Wesleyan to 25.5 percent (13 of 51 on field goals). The Hornets made 22 of 57 shots (38.6 percent).
