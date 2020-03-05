WINCHESTER — Millbrook boys' soccer midfielders Juan Tovar and Ethan Perloff signed with NCAA Division III schools and Virginia Wesleyan University and Penn State Berks, respectively, in a ceremony at Millbrook on Thursday.
Tovar was a second team All-Region 4C selection and a first team Class 4 All-Northwestern District selection who had one goal and three assists last season. The three-year varsity player has six goals and five assists in his career.
Tovar — who will major in biology — joins a Virginia Wesleyan program that went 7-11 overall and 4-4 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in the fall.
Perloff was a second team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection who had five goals and four assists last season.
Perloff — a three-year varsity member who will major in criminal justice — joins a Penn State Berks program that went 5-10-3 overall and 4-5-2 in the North Eastern Athletic Conference in the fall.
WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Webster named SAC's top freshman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clarke County graduate Madison Webster was selected as the South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year after helping Queens University of Charlotte win its third consecutive conference meet on Sunday.
In the two-day meet for the NCAA Division II conference, Webster placed second in the one-mile run in 5:14.97, fourth in the 3,000 meters in 10:31.34 and sixth in the 800 in 2:25.40. Webster ran the fastest preliminary time in the 800 (2:22.04).
Queens scored 203.5 points to finish 80 points ahead of Lenoir-Rhyne (123.5) in the 11-team meet.
Webster's fastest times this season in the 800 (2:20.12) and mile (5:09.37) took place on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the University of South Carolina's Carolina Challenge.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Brisco achieves milestone for Concord
Sherando graduate and Concord University senior guard Trey Brisco became the seventh player in program history to record 250 assists and 100 3-pointers for his career in the eighth-seeded Mountain Lions' 73-68 win over No. 9 Notre Dame College (Ohio) in the first round of the Mountain East Conference Tournament on Wednesday in Wheeling, W.Va.
Brisco had 23 of his 27 points in the second half to help NCAA Division II Concord rally from a 38-27 deficit with 18:29 left in the game. Brisco — who had a career-high 31 points earlier this year against Notre Dame — made 14 of 14 free throws and 5 of 9 field goals, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, to up his career total to 107 3's.
Brisco also had eight rebounds and four assists to give himself 252 career assists.
The 6-foot-4 guard ranks second on Concord in scoring (13.1 points per game), first in assists (3.7), steals (1.24), blocks (0.55) and 3-point shooting (.455, 50 of 110), and first among regulars in free-throw shooting (.784, 109 of 139). He's also averaging 4.5 rebounds per game.
Concord (12-17) will face top-seeded West Liberty (24-4) at 6 p.m. in today's quarterfinal round.
