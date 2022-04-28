WINCHESTER — After Kettle Run tied the game with a single run in the top of the seventh inning, Millbrook answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh to beat Kettle Run 3-2 in a Class 4 Northwestern District softball game on Thursday.
Hailey Courtney opened the seventh with a walk. Grace Badnek pinch-ran for her and moved to second on a groundout. A throwing error by the third baseman on a sacrifice bunt by Paige Flinchum then allowed Badnek to score.
Millbrook is 9-7 overall and 5-4 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Emily Jeffries complete game, 2 earned runs, 5 hits, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts; Arizona Parkes 1-3, RBI; Jeffries, Courtney, Alexis McFarland, Breanna Daggett 1 hit each.
Fauquier 10, James Wood 0 (6)
WARRENTON — Skye Corum allowed four hits in a six-inning complete game as Fauquier defeated James Wood in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Falcons led 2-0 after three innings, then scored four runs in the fourth and four in the sixth against the Colonels (6-8, 5-3). Corum struck out four batters and walked one.
James Wood leaders: Izzy McKee 2-3, double; Sydney Orndorff, Ellie Johnson 1 hit each.
Clarke County 8, Madison County 1
BERRYVILLE — Abby Peace pitched a five-hitter and went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District over Madison County on Thursday.
The Eagles (14-2, 8-2 district) led 2-0 after three innings, then added three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings for an 8-0 lead.
Other Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 2-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Anna Hornbaker 1-2, 2 RBIs; Ellie Taylor 1-3, 2 RBIs; Campbell Paskel 2-2, Kacie Tutrner 1-1, triple, 3 walks, 4 runs, 2 stolen bases.
Liberty 15, Handley 2 (5)
WINCHESTER — Liberty scored 13 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Handley in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday.
Handley leaders: Jenna Shull 1-3, RBI; Sara Blowers 1-2, run, walk; Liv Jett run, 2 walks, stolen base, Laura Hogan 1-2, walk.
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 9, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook dropped only 15 games in sweeping Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Thursday. The Pioneers are 12-2 overall and 8-2 in the district.
Singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Amanda Dalton 8-0; No. 3 Peyton Cotterell 8-2; No. 4 Lauren Durbin 8-0; No. 5 Kiley Carter 8-5; No. 6 Nora Lewis 8-3.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-2; No. 2 Durbin/Cotterell 8-3; No. 3 Carter/Lewis 8-0.
Central 8, Clarke County 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County fell to 4-9 overall and 2-5 in the Bull Run District with a loss to Central on Thursday.
Clarke County singles winner: No. 6 Delaney Collins 8-5.
Boys’ tennis: Millbrook 9, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook surrendered only eight games in defeating Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Thursday. The Pioneers are 10-4 overall and 8-2 in the district.
Singles winners: No. 1 Nate Simmons 8-2; No. 2 Adriano Georgiev 8-1; No. 3 Jack Muldowney 8-0; No. 4 Ian Duckstein 8-0; No. 5 Ben Yeager 8-0; No. 6 John Doepper 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Simmons/Georgiev 8-4; No. 2 Muldowney/Duckstein 8-0; No. 3 Yeager/Doepper 8-1.
Baseball: Clarke County 5, Madison County 4 (8)
BERRYVILLE — Hunter Norton beat out a double play attempt to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Clarke County defeated Madison County in a Bull Run District game on Thursday.
The win gave Clarke County (8-6, 7-3 district) a season split with Madison County and pulled the Eagles within a game of the first-place Mountaineers (9-4, 8-2 district).
Theo Wood started the eighth inning with a walk and was sacrificed to second by Quinton Slusher. Matt Sipe (2 for 4, triple) was intentionally walked and Cordell Broy (1 for 3) drew his second walk to load the bases. Eagles coach Mike Smith said Madison County played the infield back, and Norton (two RBIs) hit a hard grounder to shortstop. The Mountaineers got the force at second but Norton beat the throw to first in time.
Clarke County led 3-0 after one inning and 4-1 after three innings, then Madison County scored three times in the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4.
Other Clarke County leaders: Luke Lyman 6 innings, 4 runs (3 earned), 8 hits, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts on mound; 3-4, double, RBI, run, 2 stolen bases; Jacob Plotner win, 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Wilson Taylor 1-2, RBI.
James Wood 8, Briar Woods 5
ASHBURN — Nick Bell struck out 11 batters in a complete game as James Wood defeated Briar Woods in a non-district contest on Thursday.
Bell allowed eight hits and two walks for the Colonels (11-4). Briar Woods scored four runs in the sixth to make it 6-5 but James Wood added two runs in the seventh to make it 8-5. Bell added a double for the Colonels, who had 12 hits.
Other James Wood leaders: Jared Neal 2-4, run; Brody Bower 2-4, 2 runs, stolen base; Bodie Pullen 2-5, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Eli Miller (triple); John Copenhaver (double).
Kettle Run 2, Millbrook 1
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run's Harrison Yergey pitched a four-hit complete game to help the Cougars end Millbrook's nine-game winning streak on Thursday.
Yergey allowed three walks and struck out three batters as the Pioneers fell to 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the district. The Cougars broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.
Millbrook leaders: Aiden Henry 3.1 innings, 2 earned runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; Jerrod Jenkins 3.2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts; Carl Keenan 1-2, run, walk; Ethan Burgreen, Nate Brookshire, Micah George 1 hit each.
Boys' soccer: Handley 1, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Jag Fitzsimmons scored on his own corner kick halfway through the first half and Owen Turnbull had six saves for his sixth shutout of the year as Handley defeated Class 4 Northwestern District foe Liberty in its final home game of the regular season on Thursday.
The Judges are 12-1-1 overall and 9-1 in the district.
Clarke County 3, Madison County 0
MADISON — Menes Ayjeman had two goals and one assist to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Madison County on Thursday. The Eagles are 10-0 (9-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Leo Morris 1 goal, Chris LeBlanc 1 assist.
Millbrook 4, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — Garrett Johnson had one goal and two assists and drew a foul that resulted in a penalty kick to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Thursday. The Pioneers are 10-3 (8-1 district).
Other Millbrook leaders: Will Demus 2 goals; Raphael Espinoza 1 goal; Nick Catlett 1 save.
Girls' soccer: Handley 3, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Emma Westfall had seven saves and Handley defeated Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday. The Judges are 10-2-1 (7-1-1).
Other Handley leaders: Mikayla Balio 1 goal, 1 assist; Taylor Roark, Madison Hobson 1 goal each.
James Wood 4, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — McKenna Newcome had two goals and two assists to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Thursday. The Colonels are 13-0 (9-0 district).
Other James Wood leaders: Sami Stevens 4 saves; Jolie Jenkins, Madison Shirley 1 goal each; Eva DeMattei 1 assist.
