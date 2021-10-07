NOKESVILLE — Millbrook High School remained unbeaten and atop the standings in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball play with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-18 sweep of Kettle Run on Thursday.
The Pioneers improved to 15-1 overall and 9-0 in district action.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 26 assists, 11 digs, 5 kills 4 aces; Ariel Helmick 9 kills, 10 digs, Madelyn White 8 kills, 11 digs; Autumn Stroop 10 digs; Ashley Roberts 5 aces.
Liberty 3, Handley 0
BEALETON — Handley dropped to 5-11 overall and 2-6 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a 25-15, 25-10, 27-25 loss against Liberty on Thursday.
Handley leader: Lindsay Pifer 10 kills, 9 assists, 12 digs.
Cross country: Judges boys place second
GROTTOES — The Handley boys placed second and the Judges girls took third at the Town Park Invitational on Wednesday.
In the six-team boys’ race, Western Albemarle won with 22 points, while Handley notched 43. Nico Schianchi placed third in 16 minutes, 11 second over the 3.1-mile course to lead the Judges. Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett won in 15:44.
In the girls’ meet, Handley (84 points) finished behind Western Albemarle (18) and Spotswood (44). Peyton Duvall (21:10) paced the Judges with a 10th-place finish. Western Albemarle’s Sadie Adams won in 18:34.
Other Handley boys’ scorers: 4. Ryan Stickley 16:34; 9. Pierce Francis 16:56; 11 Garrett Stickley 17:04; 16. Max Ware 17:22
Other Handley girls’ scorers: 12. Mia Kern 21:56; 19. Isabella Balio 23:34; 21. Emma Fout 24:11; 22. Heidi Lineburg 24:36.
Field hockey: SU 11, Eastern Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University scored four times in the opening five minutes and cruised to its program-record ninth straight win with an ODAC romp against Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday.
Kelsey Jones scored just 25 seconds into the contest and the rout was on for the Hornets (9-1, 2-0) against the Royals (7-4, 0-1). The 11-goal output tied for second best in school history.
Jones and Mairead Mckibbin each finished with a hat trick. Lindsey Florio netted two goals, while Hannah Mink, Farren Winter and Fallon Spittel added a goal each. Mckibbin (2), Winter and Elizabeth Ransberger had assists.
SU outshot the Royals 32-5 and had a 5-2 advantage in penalty corners.
Women’s soccer: SU 3, Randolph-Macon 0
WINCHESTER — Elizabeth McGee scored twice as Shenandoah University(6-5-1, 2-0-1) handed Randolph-Macon (5-5, 2-1) its first ODAC loss on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
McGee (17:39) and Saige Musser (19:39) scored two minutes apart in the first half as the Hornets took control. McGee added some insurance four minutes into the second half with her second goal.
McGee, Musser, Chandler Gallant and Abbie Marquette were each credited with assists. Keeper Karissa Dominick ran her scoreless streak to 254:20 with a nine-save performance.
