BEALETON — Millbrook had no trouble with Liberty on Thursday, cruising to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 romp in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action.
The Pioneers improved to 16-1 overall, 9-1 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 34 assists; Gracie Behneke 7 kills, 9 digs; Ashley Roberts 4 kills, 4 aces; Kaylee Doherty 11 digs; Gigi Norris 11 digs.
Cheerleading: Wood places second in district
BEALETON — James Wood placed second to lead local teams at Wednesday’s Class 4 Northwestern District cheer competition at Liberty High School.
Team scores were not provided, but the host Eagles won the event. Liberty, regular-season district mini champion James Wood, Sherando (third on Wednesday) and Kettle Run (fourth) advanced to the Region 4C competition that will take place on Oct. 26 at Kettle Run.
Also on Wednesday, Millbrook placed fifth, Fauquier was sixth and Handley was seventh.
