WINCHESTER — Millbrook captured the top six places in the boys’ race and the Pioneers took five of the top seven spots in the girls’ race en route to capturing the team titles on Wednesday at the City-County Championships on the Third Battle of Winchester cross country course.
The Millbrook boys scored 15 points to top Sherando (55), Handley (68) and James Wood (115). In the girls’ meet, the Pioneers (21) were followed by the Colonels (53), the Warriors (60) and the Judges (89).
Millbrook junior Nick Hayden won the 3.1-mile boys’ race by 25 seconds in 16:32.8 over junior teammate Kai Johnson (16:57.9).
Pioneers junior Madison Murphy won the girls’ race in 19:09.4, 43 seconds ahead of senior teammate Lina Guerrero (19:42.9).
Other Millbrook boys’ scorers: 3. Carter Johnson 16:58.5; 4. Carter Luden 17:28.5; 5. Austin Conley 18:02.4. (Non-scoring) 6. Matthew Topham 18:15.7.
Sherando boys’ scorers: 8. Dylan McGraw 18:29.5; 9. Justin Dante 18:30.2; 11. Camden Palmer 18:33.9; 14. Connor Sanders 18:42.6; 17. Ryan Toomey 18:55.6.
Handley boys’ scorers: 7. Jack Justice 18:27.3; 15. Edward Browning 18:49.2; 16. Brendan Love 18:55.2; 18. Elliott Redcay 19:00.0; 20. Josh Horton 19:43.5.
James Wood boys’ scorers: 23. Colin Staneart 20:25.7; 26. Ethan Pratt-Perez 21:00.3; 27. Liam McDonald 21:00.4; 28. Jacob Oliver 21:00.4; 29. Nathaniel Woshner 21:00.5.
Other Millbrook girls’ scorers: 5. Becca Edlich 20:55.8; 6. Angela Dojcak 21:12.0; 7. Cailey Johnson 21:43.4.
James Wood girls’ scorers: 8. Lauren Beatty 22:07.2; 9. Sarah Moss 22:07.2; 11. Kimberly Saupp 22:33.5; 12. Elena Farinholt 22:53.5; 13. Hallie Lescalleet 22:53.7.
Sherando girls’ scorers: 3. Eva Winston 20:21.8; 4. Emma Ahrens 20:49.0; 10. Cassidy Crittenden 22:16.2; 20. Julianna Duke 23:21.1; 25. Addy Wallin 23:42.3.
Handley girls’ scorers: 15. Mikayla Freimuth 22:54.6. 16. Mia Kern 23:01.2; 18. Peyton Duvall 23:12.5; 19. Ellie Bessette 23:12.6; 22. Emma Fout 23:23.6.
Volleyball: East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County fell to 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the Bull Run District with a loss to East Rockingham by the scores of 24-26, 21-25, 22-25 on Wednesday night.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 14 kills, 4 aces; Allie Lynch 20 assists; Natalia Rodriguez 11 digs; Abby Peace 5 blocks; Bailey Mayo, Kiera Rohrbach 4 blocks each.
Men’s soccer: Bridgewater 1, SU 0
BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University fell 1-0 at Bridgewater College on Wednesday afternoon in a game that did not count toward the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings.
The Hornets (5-5) were able to fend off the Eagles (4-4) for the first 75 minutes of the contest before giving up a cross from Trevon Phillips on the right side that found Matthew Shelor for the goal.
Bridgewater had a 15-8 shot edge. SU’s Travis Jett made three saves, including one on a penalty kick where he dove to his right in the 63rd minute.
Women's soccer: SU 0, Bridgewater 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University battled defending ODAC champion Bridgewater College to a 0-0 double overtime tie on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
Keepers Karissa Dominick and Sydney Davis combined for 11 saves with Dominick making seven stops for the Hornets (5-5-1, 0-0-1).
Shenandoah held possession for 53 percent of the 110 minutes. BC (7-1-1, 0-0-1) had a 15-10 shot edge and a 7-1 corner kick advantage.
Earlier on Wednesday, the ODAC announced that SU had been awarded an administrative forfeit victory over Hollins University for its Friday women’s soccer league match.
SU and Hollins (0-6, 0-3) were scheduled to play at Shentel Stadium. That match will not happen as Hollins cannot field a full team.
By NCAA rules, this is recorded as a no contest. For ODAC standings purposes, SU is awarded a win and Hollins a loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.