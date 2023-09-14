WINCHESTER — Millbrook won every game by double-digits in a Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball sweep of Handley on Thursday, winning at home by the scores of 25 -12, 25-15, 25-6 at Casey Gymnasium.

The Pioneers are 7-1 (2-1 district) and the Judges are 3-5 (1-2). 

Leaders: Millbrook: Alivia Knotts 14 assists, 8 aces, 5 digs; Aaliyah Green 7 kills, 3 blocks; Camdyn Lockley 7 kills, 2 blocks. Handley: Alaina Braun-Duin 6 kills, 11 digs; Elly Licklider 7 assists, 4 digs; Kinley Duvall 7 digs. 

Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0

STRASBURG — Clarke County swept Strasburg by the scores of 25-23, 25-15, 25-14 in Bull Run District action on Thursday.

The Eagles are 4-5 (3-1 district).

Clarke County leaders: Isabel Aliveto 4 aces; Allie Lynch 19 assists; Anna Spencer 13 kills; Marlee Backover 13 digs.

MVCA 3, JPGMA 0

WINCHESTER — Mountain View Christian Academy improved to 4-2 by defeating John Paul the Great Montessori Academy of Front Royal by the scores of 25-7, 25-19. 25-21.

Jai Braun had 10 aces for the Conquerors.

Golf: Millbrook second in tri

FRONT ROYAL — Rich Pell led all golfers with a 39 to help Millbrook to second place at a tri competition at Blue Ridge Shadows on Thursday. 

Brentsville shot a four-player score of 173, Millbrook recorded a 180 and Warren County had a 189.

Other Millbrook scorers: Rich Pell 39; Tyler Learn, Trenton Conley, Travis Hambrick 47 each. 

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.