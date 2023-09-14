WINCHESTER — Millbrook won every game by double-digits in a Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball sweep of Handley on Thursday, winning at home by the scores of 25 -12, 25-15, 25-6 at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers are 7-1 (2-1 district) and the Judges are 3-5 (1-2).
Leaders: Millbrook: Alivia Knotts 14 assists, 8 aces, 5 digs; Aaliyah Green 7 kills, 3 blocks; Camdyn Lockley 7 kills, 2 blocks. Handley: Alaina Braun-Duin 6 kills, 11 digs; Elly Licklider 7 assists, 4 digs; Kinley Duvall 7 digs.
Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0
STRASBURG — Clarke County swept Strasburg by the scores of 25-23, 25-15, 25-14 in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles are 4-5 (3-1 district).
Clarke County leaders: Isabel Aliveto 4 aces; Allie Lynch 19 assists; Anna Spencer 13 kills; Marlee Backover 13 digs.
MVCA 3, JPGMA 0
WINCHESTER — Mountain View Christian Academy improved to 4-2 by defeating John Paul the Great Montessori Academy of Front Royal by the scores of 25-7, 25-19. 25-21.
Jai Braun had 10 aces for the Conquerors.
Golf: Millbrook second in tri
FRONT ROYAL — Rich Pell led all golfers with a 39 to help Millbrook to second place at a tri competition at Blue Ridge Shadows on Thursday.
Brentsville shot a four-player score of 173, Millbrook recorded a 180 and Warren County had a 189.
Other Millbrook scorers: Rich Pell 39; Tyler Learn, Trenton Conley, Travis Hambrick 47 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.