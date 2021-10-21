WINCHESTER — Millbrook completed a perfect Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball regular season and Madison Koeller surpassed 1,000 career assists as the Pioneers swept Handley by the scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-8 on Senior Night at Millbrook's Casey Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Pioneers improved to 19-1 (12-0 district) and will have a first round bye as the No. 1 seed in the district tournament that starts Monday. Millbrook will host the winner of Monday's Kettle Run-Fauquier match in Tuesday's semifinals.
Handley (5-15, 2-10) will be the No. 6 seed and travel to No. 3 Sherando for a 6 p.m. match in Monday's first round.
A junior, Koeller had 20 assists to lift her season total to 677 and her career total to 1,001. Koeller had 324 assists as freshman and did not play as a sophomore. She added 11 digs.
Other Millbrook leaders: Madelyn White 10 kills, 5 digs; Ariel Helmick 7 kills, 9 digs; Taylor Weiss 10 kills, 4 digs.
Clarke County 3, Mountain View 0
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County completed its regular season by sweeping Mountain View by the scores of 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 in Bull Run District action on Thursday night.
The Eagles won their fourth straight match and improved to 13-7 overall and 10-6 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 21 assists; Bella Stem 11 kills; Bailey Mayo 6 kills; Abby Peace 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kacie Turner, Anna Spencer 4 aces each; Keira Rohrbach 2 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 13 digs.
