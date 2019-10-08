WINCHESTER — The Millbrook volleyball team — second in the Class 4 Northwestern District — beat third-place Kettle Run 3-0 (25-10, 29-27, 25-12) on Tuesday night. The Pioneers are 13-1 (8-1 district) while the Cougars dropped to 7-3 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Tori Johnson 18 kills, 13 digs; Jordan Weir 11 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Madison Koeller 17 assists; Autumn Stroop 16 assists.
James Wood 3, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood remained perfect in the Class 4 Northwestern District by defeating Fauquier 25-22, 25-15, 25-13 on Tuesday night. The Colonels are 15-2 overall and 10-0 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Hanna Plasters 23 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces; Kristyna Van Sickler 8 kills, 3 aces; Grace Frigaard 8 kills; Lainie Putt 8 kills; Katey Matthews 10 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces.
Handley 3, Liberty 2
BEALETON — Handley rallied from two sets down and 5-0 in the fifth set to beat Liberty 14-25, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 16-14 on Tuesday. The Judges 4-9 overall and 3-6 in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 15 kills, 22 digs; Lindsay Pifer 11 kills; Mya Swiger 12 consecutive service points in 4th set.
Tuesday's scores: Madison County 3, Clarke County 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-20). Eagles are 5-7, 2-6 Bull Run District.
GOLF
Clarke's Dalton gets 2nd team all-region
HARRISONBURG — Clarke County junior Keith Dalton shot a 92 to earn second team all-region honors at Tuesday's Region 2B tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
Dalton's score left him just three strokes away from a playoff for the final individual state-qualifying spot. Strasburg (370) and Staunton (375) each qualified as team's for the state tournament, with Staunton's Mason Wyatt winning individually by two shots with an 11-over-par 81.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Shenandoah 3, Ferrum 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned its second ODAC victory of the season by beating Ferrum College 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Shenandoah (7-14, 2-5 ODAC) rallied from an 18-11 deficit in the first set by reeling off nine of the next 10 points to take a 20-19 lead following a Peyton Clary service ace. Ferrum briefly responded by scoring the next two points before Shenandoah combined three kills and another service ace to seal the opening win.
The second set was also close with five ties and two lead changes but the Hornets again pulled way thanks to a run. This one was 7-3 to complete the set. In the third, Shenandoah rebounded from a 10-5 deficit to tie the set at 13-13 and eventually scored eight straight points on the way to the 25-18 victory.
SU was led by Sabrina Semo (10 kills, 9 digs) Kieran Turner (10 kills), Megan Hillyard (19 assists, 3 aces), Kate Poppo (10 digs, 3 aces), Brooke Wagner (12 assists) and Gabby Coradazzi (16 digs).
