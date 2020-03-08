Sherando High School will be the site of Tuesday's 7 p.m. Class 4 state semifinal boys' basketball game between Millbrook and Woodrow Wilson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the clash between the Pioneers (21-7) and the Presidents (18-7). Tickets can currently be purchased for $10 at https://gofan.co/app/events/86036.
The Millbrook boys are appearing in the state semifinals for the first time since winning their only state championship in 2008. The winner of Tuesday's game will advance to the Class 4 state championship game at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center in Richmond. The other semifinal on Tuesday pits King's Fork against George Washington-Danville at Norfolk State University.
The Millbrook girls (27-2) will play their Class 4 state semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Region B champion Monacan (24-2) at Midlothian High School.
Tickets can currently be purchased for $10 at https://gofan.co/app/events/86043.
The Millbrook girls are playing in the state semifinals for the first time since winning their fourth state title in 2018. The winner of Tuesday's game will advance to the Class 4 state championship game at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at VCU. The other semifinal on Tuesday features Hampton and Loudoun Valley at Norfolk State University.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Shenandoah 19, Mount Aloysius 4
WINCHESTER — No. 22 Shenandoah University scored runs in all but two innings and had 16 hits in a non-conference victory over Mount Aloysius on Sunday afternoon.
A four-run first, combined with three runs in both the third and fourth, gave Shenandoah (10-1) all of the offense it would need to defeat the Mounties (4-1).
Seven of nine starters had at least one hit with Henry Delavergne leading the way. He went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Anthony Ward (two hits) had his first collegiate home run in the third inning with a two-run shot to left field. Designated hitter Wyatt Potter had three hits and Frankie Ritter had two.
Junior Cade Templeton (2-0), the third of six Hornets pitchers, earned the win with a 1.2 innings of relief work. Templeton allowed one run on two hits and one walk.
On Saturday, SU opened Old Dominion Athletic Conference play by sweeping Emory & Henry (5-8) at home by the scores of 15-0 and 7-2.
In the first game, a five-run first proved to be all that sophomore Carson Kulina (1-0) would need. Kulina struck out six and scattered just two hits in six innings.
The Hornets offense banged out 21 hits in the win and scored runs in all but the third and fifth innings. Grant Thompson went 4 for 5 with three runs and an RBI. Ritter, Delavergne and Keegan Woolford (two RBIs) each had three hits. Pearce Bucher and Wyatt Potter (double, four RBIs) each had two hits.
In game two, E&H took the early lead with two runs on two hits and one SU error in the second, but the Hornets settled in and knotted the game with two runs in the fourth.
SU took the lead for good in the fifth with three runs on four hits and one Wasps' error.
Ritter had three hits, Thompson had two and Potter had two RBIs.
Sophomore Calvin Pastel (2-0) got the win with 2.2 innings of relief work. He struck out five and did not allow a run on one hit and two walks. Templeton earned the save by getting the final four outs.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
SU's Morton qualifies for NCAA Championships
INDIANAPOLIS — Senior Elijah Morton has qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships for the 60-meter dash in entries announced Sunday.
Morton is the first male in SU history to qualify for the national championships. Morton, who has a top time of 6.90 seconds, will compete Friday at 3:50 p.m. in the preliminaries. He is tied for the 16th seed in the field of 20 qualifiers. Saturday's finals round is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
The 2020 Indoor Championships are being held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.
On Saturday, SU hosted the inaugural South Region Final Qualifier.
The Hornets' Emily Miller set a school record by 20 seconds in the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:13.32 to take second out of three runners. In the 800, Elias McGhie (1:58.99) broke his own school record set the previous weekend and placed seventh out of 16 runners. Jeremy Allinger (1:59.66) also set a PR in the 800 and placed ninth.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 14, St. Mary's 12
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University rallied from a 9-5 deficit to beat St. Mary's of Maryland in non-conference action on Saturday.
Cassie Arndt scored the game's final two goals in the last 2:37 lift SU (5-0) over the Seahawks (4-2).
SU was led by Alyson Bittinger (6 goals, 2 assists), Emma Stiffler (3 goals), Cassie Arndt (3 goals), Nikki Zerna (3 assists), Ashley MacFarlane (8 saves), and Lauren Standish (2 saves).
MEN'S LACROSSE
Hampden-Sydney 16, Shenandoah 9
WINCHESTER — Hampden-Sydney opened up the ODAC slate with a victory over Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon.
SU (4-2) trailed only 6-5 at the half but the Tigers (4-1) outscored the Hornets 6-1 in the third quarter.
SU had single goals each from Tyler Held, Jay Baker (one assist), Logan Clingerman, Robert Harvey, Zack Zimmerman and Chris Baker. Zachary Heiderman had two assists and Jason Simpson had 15 saves.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Randolph-Macon 7, Shenandoah 2
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University won the top singles and doubles matches in the ODAC opener at Randolph-Macon on Saturday.
Jahveesha Combs was a double winner for the Hornets (3-2), with Combs winning 6-7 (7-4), 6-2, 1-0 (10-5) in singles and teaming with James Wood graduate and freshman Lily Kimble 8-6 in doubles against R-MC (3-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.